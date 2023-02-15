UCC’s epic Sigerson campaign ends in glory after edging UL in thriller

Sigerson Cup final

University College Cork 1-16 University of Limerick 0-16 (AET)

At the end of a mammoth contest, Billy Morgan collapsed onto the ground in sheer elation.

There was a slap or two of pure delight off the soaking turf, the passion coursing out through the ageless UCC maestro.

Once Morgan got to his feet, he was immediately smothered by coach Brian Cuthbert and the rest of the delighted UCC management.

The 78-year-old manager made his Sigerson debut for the college all the way back in 1964. Fifty-nine years later, this will by some distance go down as the sweetest of the six final wins he has been involved in as player and manager.

Why so?

Well, bare with us.

That extra-time was required was largely down to the ability of Morgan’s students to pick themselves up off the canvas after being clocked in the jaw seven consecutive times midway through the second period.

It was a second half of wild extremes.

UCC, into the teeth of the elements, engineered the first three points of the second half.

From their half-time interval advantage of 1-5 to 0-6 having looked too slim, their newly fashioned five-point lead had them in a much healthier position.

Then arrived the UL surge one had expected when watching the Limerick University enjoy the majority share of possession in the first half.

Ciaran Downes was first over the hill for UL. His 39th minute point was the first of seven without answer in as many minutes. After Eoghan McLaughlin, Mark Lenahan, Jack Glynn, Jack Coyne, and Emmet McMahon, twice, inflicted their own wounds, UL led this Sigerson Cup final by 0-13 to 1-8 on 46 minutes. It was the first time they had led.

Even with the fourth quarter still a pup, one sensed this decider was done. UL had the wind, momentum, and just about everything else going.

From somewhere, UCC summoned a comeback.

It was a slow-burning comeback, this final playing host to not a single score in the six minutes after UL went seven for seven. This barren spell served to slow UL’s gallop, while allowing UCC to both catch their breath and remain in the ring.

Dylan Geaney (free) reduced the deficit to the minimum. Mark Cronin levelled. Cathail O’Mahony, on 57 minutes, put them back in front.

The final had, by this juncture, lost all shape and sense of logic. It was lungs out stuff.

After Jack Coyne tied proceedings UCC sub Michael O’Gara appeared to produce the winner in the third minute of injury-time. But a Corkman in UL clothes, Darragh Cashman, meant we headed for extra-time. Time for everyone to draw breath.

UL, bidding to avoid back-to-back final defeats and bidding to secure a first Sigerson Crown, managed only one point in the 20 minutes of extra-time. That was Emmet McMahon’s fourth of the evening at the end of the first period.

SCORING THREAT: Cathail O'Mahony of UCC in action against Jack Coyne of UL during the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Final match between University of Limerick and University College Cork. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

They were firmly on the backfoot at that stage. UCC, the same as they did at the beginning of the second half, engineered a three-in-a-row into the wind. Fionn Herlihy, sub Sean O’Connor, and a near impossible Mark Cronin free close to the sideline had a reinvigorated college charging towards the line.

They were now the likely winners. One further 10-minute period and a Dylan Geaney free later, and they were winners.

UCC had the elements behind them in the opening half. But they didn’t enjoy enough possession to capitalise on such. The ball spent far more time in Limerick hands than Cork.

UCC celebrated a goal out of nothing on four minutes. Cathail O’Mahony’s free, poorly kicked, was touched to the net by Dylan Geaney. It was the score that kept them in front during a first half that finished 1-5 to 0-6.

Limerick will of course have their regrets. They were in the box seat as we moved into the fourth quarter. But they lost their way and control.

Title 24, not just for Morgan, will be scribbled down as one of their most special. After losing to UL in the opening round, UCC survived two penalty shootouts and this third extra-time battle to finish the campaign as champions.

Scorers for UCC: D Geaney (1-4, 0-3 frees); M Cronin (0-5, 0-3 frees); C O’Mahony, F Herlihy (0-2 each); K Falvey, S O’Connor, M O’Gara (0-1 each).

Scorers for UL: E McMahon (0-4); P Keaney (0-3, 0-3 frees); C Downes, D Cashman, J Coyne (0-2 each); M Lenahan, J Glynn, E McLaughlin (0-1 each).

University College Cork (Cork unless stated): D Foley (Éire Óg); B Murphy (Nemo Rangers), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), D Burke (Na Gaeil, Kerry); M Shanley (Clonakilty), S Merritt (Mallow), B Curtin (Kilshannig); R Murphy (Listry), B Hartnett (Douglas); J Murphy (Éire Óg), F Herlihy (Dohenys), K Falvey (Annascaul, Kerry); D Geaney (Dingle, Kerry), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs: M O’Gara (Austin Stacks) for Falvey (47); L Wall (Kilmurry) for Curtin (50); S O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary) for C O’Mahony (60, inj); M Cooper (Dr Crokes, Kerry) for Murphy (63); S Quilter (Austin Stacks, Kerry) for Geaney (77); D Peet (Clonakilty) for Bourke (80).

University of Limerick: C Flaherty (Claregalway, Galway); J Glynn (Claregalway, Galway), C Moriarty (Annascaul, Kerry), J Coyne (Ballyhaunis, Mayo); D Cashman (Millstreet, Cork), J O’Brien (Durrow, Offaly), D Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Clare); E McMahon (Kildysart, Clare), P Keaney (St Mary’s, Leitrim); C Downes (Kilmihil, Clare), E McLaughlin (Westport, Mayo), M Lenahan (Buttevant, Cork); A Griffin (Lissycasey), J Hayes (St Kieran’s, Limerick), I Ugwueru (Éire Óg Ennis, Clare).

Subs: P Walsh (Brosna, Kerry) for Hayes (HT); S McDonnell (Mallow, Cork) for Ugweuru (36); B McNamara (Cooraclare, Clare) for O’Brien (40); F Irwin (Ballina Stephanites, Mayo) for Lehanan (47); C Dempsey (Knockmore, Mayo) for Keaney (58); D Mangan (Laune Rangers) for Griffin (60); C Glennon (St Faithleachs, Roscommon) for D Walsh (68); S O’Leary (Kilcummin, Kerry) for Coyne (75).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).