Leinster and Munster GAA quiet on Galway minor motion

Leinster and Munster GAA are keeping quiet on whether they will support or oppose the Galway motion calling for the county’s minor hurlers to be entered into one of the two provincial championships.

Galway want an end to the practice of the county joining the minor race at the All-Ireland quarter-final round-robin stage, proposing that for 2023 Galway enter either the Leinster or Munster MHC, with the format to be determined by Central Council.

As matters stand, the draws for the 2023 Leinster and Munster MHC have already been made. Galway require 60% support for their proposal at Congress this weekend for it to be passed.

At Tuesday's Cork county board meeting, Cork decided they will vote in favour of the Galway motion. Support from other Munster counties is also expected at Congress.

“The hurling family is small enough. We should be including teams, not excluding teams,” said Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan.

When contacted by the Irish Examiner on Wednesday, both Munster and Leinster GAA were keeping tight-lipped on whether they will support the Galway motion.

The chairmen in both provinces, no more than their counterparts in Connacht and Ulster, have one vote each at Congress. The Munster and Leinster votes are expected to follow the majority view of counties in their respective province.

Galway chairman Paul Bellew told the Irish Examiner last week that it will be a “massive stain on the association” if the GAA doesn’t support the county’s proposal for its minor hurlers to enter either the Leinster or Munster championship.

“We’re talking about bad PR on a number of fronts at the moment but that would be the lowest of the low.

“Everyone is saying the right things to us and if that was to be converted into votes, I would have no doubt about it passing. Yet people who I would describe as being 'in-the-know' at levels closer to Croke Park would have the feeling that our motion will not pass.

“That is disappointing to hear but their views are genuine and yet the counties I have spoken to also seem to be genuine. We’d be hopeful but we think it might be tight.”