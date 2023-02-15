James Horan: Return of the long kickout good news for football

The long kickout is coming back around and that should be welcomed, according to former Mayo player and manager James Horan.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football show, Horan explained why the kickout is such an important part of the game and how going long can be effective. In the 2022 All-Ireland final between Galway and Kerry, 24 went long while 26 were short.

In comparison, five years previous Dublin won the 2017 All-Ireland with 85% of their kick-outs going short.

“Kick-outs are fascinating in GAA,” Horan explained.

“You have 50 or so a game. The one time to reset and setup, get structure right. Get people in position early, do loads of stuff to break momentum. It is key.

“A lot of people go short quite a bit. That is a possession thing. Then that ball has to pass through every line of the opposition. So that is tough going over the course of a game. That is the hardest place to score from. If you go long, you miss some of the opposition by kicking over them.

“In theory you haven’t as many people to go through. The long kickout I think is underused. If you go long you won’t win as many, but if you go long and have a good setup. A good break structure and formation around the break zone, you know where it is going to overload that side.

“It depends on the situation. If you are playing Donegal and Shaun Patton with a wind can land it on the opposition 45. One break and it is over the bar or through on goal. Both make sense, depending on where things are. If you keep going short, opposition will set up for it and be happy enough to give it to you.

“We played Monaghan last year. Rory Beggan with the breeze, how far can he kick it? Instead of pressing and forcing him to go long, you drop the press on one side giving him a free corner-back or half-back and get him on the second ball.”

Two-time All Star Ciaran Whelan said Stephen Cluxton changed the game but not every team do it like Dublin. A balance is better for certain teams and for the spectator.

“He made me redundant and I ended up retiring,” Whelan said with a smile.

“That is not a joke. That is what happened. The kickout evolved around that time. Pat Gilroy came in with Mickey Whelan and they had done research around possession and getting a shot off. If you are kicking it long, what you lose and concede. They did a lot of homework on that. Cluxton started with Shane Ryan, we’d free up the wing backspace and he’d run in there. Then he went short.

“James is 100% right. It is fascinating how it has evolved. Dublin started to do it, then we moved into the Donegal era dropping men back and we went through a couple of years of a lot of teams conceding the short kick-out and concentrating on the defensive structure.

“That brought teams so far. Then we pushed on to the next level, Kerry reckoned Dublin getting all this possession and the stats showed they got their shots off and scores. Kerry put emphasis on pressing that kick-out and forcing Dublin into mistakes,” he explained.

“It has nearly gone full circle. I think it is a healthy thing.”