Blow for Tipp as Cadell suffers season-ending cruciate ligament tear 

The Tipperary hurlers have been dealt a triple injury blow with the news that Paddy Cadell will miss the remainder of the season following a cruciate ligament tear, a shoulder blade fracture will keep Cathal Barrett out of action for a minimum of three months, while Niall O’Meara is sidelined for seven weeks because of a groin problem.

Midfielder Cadell ruptured the cruciate ligament in his left knee during the first few minutes of last Sunday’s Allianz League win over Kilkenny at UPMC Nowlan Park.

The JK Brackens clubman, who won All-Ireland minor, U20, and U21 medals under Liam Cahill, will now sit out the rest of the 2023 inter-county season.

Corner-back Cathal Barrett followed Cadell out to the sideline in the opening quarter of Sunday’s first win on Noreside since 2008.

An injury update provided by Tipperary GAA on Wednesday afternoon stated that Barrett’s shoulder injury will keep him sidelined for a minimum of three months, meaning he will miss Tipperary’s first two games in the Munster SHC round-robin and will be up against it to make their final two fixtures against Limerick and Waterford on May 21 and 28 respectively.

“Cathal collided with one of his own players, which has resulted in a displaced fracture to the scapula. Cathal will be required to keep his arm in a sling for the next three weeks and at that point he should be able to commence his rehabilitation work,” said the Tipperary GAA notice.

“At this point it is expected that Cathal should be in a position to recommence some on field activity in 10 to 12 weeks.”

Niall O’Meara’s groin injury stems not from the Kilkenny win but rather a recent training session. O'Meara, barring further setback, will be available for the county's provincial campaign starting in late April.

“Examination confirmed a tear of the adductor origin. Niall will commence his rehabilitation and at this point it is hopeful that Niall can commence full training again in 6 to 7 weeks.”

The three injuries deal a significant early blow to Liam Cahill’s first season as Premier manager.

Tipperary are two wins from two in Division 1, their next outing away to Dublin on Saturday, February 25.