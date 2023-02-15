Allianz Football League Show: The power of tradition, the evolution of kickouts and how a Kerryman is different to a Dub

Ciarán Whelan, James Horan and Maurice Brosnan join Paul Rouse to look ahead to the Allianz Football League weekend, to discuss the influence of history and tradition in the GAA, and to see where the kickout is going next.
Allianz Football League Show: The power of tradition, the evolution of kickouts and how a Kerryman is different to a Dub

The Gaelic Football Show with Allianz: Paul Rouse, James Horan, Ciarán Wheland and Maurice Brosnan

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 12:20

In partnership with Allianz Ireland.

More in this section

Ruairi Canavan gets to the ball ahead of Joey Nagle 8/5/2022 Return to U21 at inter-county level with decoupling from senior should be considered, says Moyna
General views of Croke Park Province provided money to former GAA star at centre of fraud allegations 
TU Dublin v UCC - Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Semi-Final Sigerson Cup: Big guns must stand up in all-Munster decider 
#Podcast - GAA#Podcasts - GAA#Podcasts - Home
<p>HONORARY LIFE PRESIDENT: Limerick manager John Kiely and businessman JP McManus after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile</p>

JP McManus appointed honorary life president of Limerick GAA

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.234 s