O'Donovan: Proposal  to allow U18 players to play minor and adult 'is worst I have ever seen'

The option from the national policy on age grades that allows U18 players to play both minor and adult in the same season has been described by Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan as “the worst proposal I have ever seen come from any committee in the GAA in my lifetime”.

As was voted on at Cork Convention before Christmas, the county is in favour of restoring minor to U18 with full decoupling, and will run competitions based on such from 2024.

However, Central Council have since approved the three options of the Croke Park age grades task force, the third of which makes provisions for U18 players to play both minor and adult in the same season, subject to a handful of special conditions.

Those stipulations include no involvement in adult training or games until March 1, a signed consent form from the player in question, his parents, and club executive, and a minimum gap of 60 hours between underage and adult games.

At Tuesday night’s Cork county board meeting, Kevin O’Donovan took aim at the decision to facilitate U18 players lining out at both underage and adult.

“Option 3 on the national policy on club age grades is the worst proposal I have ever seen come from any committee in the GAA in my lifetime, the worst. It is a complete fudge of the decoupling issue,” said O’Donovan.

“We were advised nationally six months ago when this consultation process began that it was decoupling at U17 or U18, take your pick, because you couldn’t possibly run a games program without decoupling. Somewhere along the lines, they lost their way.

“I have spoken to people in other dual counties, and they are baffled by it. We don’t know the origin or the logic to it. The pressure it is going to put on families and 17-year-old boys who will be sitting at home saying, ‘mammy, sign the form, I am playing because Johnny up the road is playing’. Or mammy refusing to sign the form because Johnny up the road isn’t playing. Is that how we are going to govern the GAA from this point forward?”

O’Donovan said the stipulation that an U18 player can have no involvement in adult training or games before March 1 is “pointless, adds nothing, and does nothing to save a player”.

He added: “We are going to leave it up to players and parents to write down on a piece of paper, I am playing, or I am not playing. Why do we have any rules so, why don’t we leave everyone to sign everything on a piece of paper on a family basis.”

Elsewhere, Cork will support the Congress motions proposing that U20 players be allowed to play at their own age grade and senior inter-county in the same season, that Galway enter the Leinster or Munster MHC, and Kerry be promoted straight into the Munster SHC if they win the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The rule stating that a talented U20 player cannot line out at his own age grade and for the county’s senior side in the same year prevented Ciarán Joyce from playing with the Cork U20s last year and denied Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly winning an All-Ireland U20 medal the year previous.

Cork U20 hurling manager Ben O’Connor told this newspaper last October that the rule was a “joke”, “scandalous”, and had been drawn up by Croke Park so as “to weaken the bigger counties”.

Wexford have a motion on the Congress clár calling for U20 players to be permitted to play U20 and senior inter-county in the same season. The one caveat they apply to police burnout is that a player cannot play U20 and senior games in a seven-day period.

At the February Cork County Board meeting, it was decided the county’s Congress delegation will support the motion.

Cork will also back Galway efforts to have the county’s 2023 minor class entered into either the Leinster or Munster MHC. At present, Galway join the All-Ireland MHC at the quarter-final round-robin stage. For development reasons, the county want to join the minor race much, much earlier.

“The hurling family is small enough. We should be including teams, not excluding team,” said O’Donovan.

A similar view prevailed when it came to the Kerry/Munster motion recommending that the Kingdom hurlers be promoted directly into the Munster championship should they win the Joe McDonagh Cup. Had Kerry won the Joe McDonagh last year, they would have had to meet Tipperary in a promotion/relegation play-off for the right to earn a seat at the top table.

“I think it is very fair that Kerry get access to their own provincial competition,” O’Donovan remarked.

Chairman Marc Sheehan said it was very important that Cork supported all motions that beef up sanctions for those guilty of abusing match officials.