All-Ireland Champions Rathmore, Fossa handed tough draws

The draws for the Kerry Petroleum Club Championships has thrown up a couple of very eye catching groups, none more so than in the senior club.

In group two, All-Ireland intermediate club champions Rathmore will have to face 2022 champions Kerins O’Rahillys, who have yet to name a manager to replace William Harmon, Dr Crokes and a Dingle side who were within a late Paul Murphy point of causing a major SFC semi-final upset against champions East Kerry last October.

The reality is that one of the above four teams will end up in a relegation dogfight against the bottom team in Group 1.

Group one will feature last year’s final runners up Templenoe, Kenmare Shamrocks, Spa and the Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor-led Na Gaeil.

The top two teams from both sides go the semis and as stated the bottom side from both groups will play off with the loser dropping down to the intermediate grade.

Meanwhile, Austin Stacks, who dropped down to the intermediate grade for 2023 having won the SFC in 2021, were seeded along with three of last year’s semi-finalists and will be fancied to get out of group four.

Castleisland Desmonds are also favoured to make the last eight with Ballydonoghue and John Mitchels the outsiders in this group.

In group three, Killarney Legion, with Peter Keane at the helm, will get nothing easy from the Liam Hassett-led Laune Rangers. Currow and Kilcummin complete the group.

An Ghaeltacht, who lost to Rathmore in last year’s final will be hoping of going one better but Fossa and the Clifford brothers stand in their way while Glenflesk and St Marys are teams in transition.

Group one resembles the Mid Kerry championship with Beaufort, Milltown/Castlemaine and Glenbeigh/Glencar are involved while 2021 junior All-Ireland finalists Gneeveguilla will hope to grab a quarterfinal spot.

In the junior premier, the seeded teams are Ardfert, Ballymacelligott, Listry and Dromid Pearses.

Group one will see favourites Ardfert joined by Listowel Emmets, Firies and Skellig Rangers.

In group two Ballymacelligott will be fancied but Castlegregory, Brosna and Annascaul have all won Munster finals in their time.

The favourites for this grade, Listry, are in group three with Keel, Churchill and St Senans while in group four, Dromid Pearses could struggle against St Pats Blennerville, Ballyduff and Waterville.

All club championships are scheduled to start on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The four seeded teams in the junior championship are Tarbert, Knocknagoshel, Cordal and St Michaels/Foilmore.

