Province provided money to former GAA star at centre of fraud allegations 

Several GAA units including a province are known to have provided money to the former GAA star at the centre of fraud allegations.

The province in question is understood to have given money to the player from a fund established for ex-footballers and hurlers facing health problems and financial difficulties. A well-placed source mentioned a four-figure sum was issued to him in the last five years.

It is not certain if the player had directly sought the money but there is anger among officials in the province that they may have been deceived in providing it to what they believed was a sports star who had fallen on hard times.

The player is said to have approached his own county board about contributing to the cost of undergoing stem cell cancer treatment in the US but the appeal was turned down. However, a number of clubs outside the county did make donations upon learning of his supposed trying circumstances.

Contacted on Tuesday, the GAA had no comment on the matter.

As more individuals come forward claiming to have given the player money for what they believed was medical care, at least one ex-team-mate of his is understood to be among those who gave him a considerable amount of money on the understanding it was a loan. In public places such as a golf course, the player has been confronted about his behaviour by irate benefactors.

In recent months, more people had refused his requests having heard from others that the monies weren’t being repaid. Others with medical expertise had sought to provide non-financial assistance to him instead but were turned down.

The Gardaí are currently investigating the individual, who can’t be named for legal reasons as its national economic crime bureau interviews a growing number of complaints. It has not yet been proven if the activities of the player were criminal.

“The Irish Times” reported on Tuesday evening that the player presented himself to the Garda following a search in the latter part of last year. A five-figure sum debt judgement was secured against the player by a businessman in 2022.

The businessman claimed the player was golfing in Ireland when he was supposed to be undergoing treatment in the US. A four-figure sum was repaid by the player.

It is estimated that the total alleged fraud figure could run close to €1 million, some people having handed over money in the hundreds of thousands.