Return to U21 at inter-county level with decoupling from senior should be considered, says Moyna

The return of U21 grade at inter-county level but decoupled from the senior grade is something the GAA should seriously consider, says Professor Niall Moyna.

Kerry club Parnells have a motion tabled to Congress this weekend proposing the GAA revert to U21 at inter-county level, replacing the current U20 level, with a minimum age of 18 and restrictions for senior players being retained.

Monaghan man and DCU academic Moyna was a member of the original player burnout taskforce in 2007 when the body proposed a new U19 grade replace U18 and U21 at inter-county level.

He acknowledges much has changed in the 13 years since, namely the popularity of transition year in post-primary schools in the 26 counties, which has seen the age of students sitting the Leaving Certificate rise.

Also, more children are commencing junior infants aged five due to the Early Childhood and Education Scheme.

A 2021 study of the squad age profile of Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí sides found 31% of the hurlers and 45% of the footballers were over 18, ie U19. A few years ago, the GAA increased the post-primary age limit from U18.5 to U19 as some students were over-age for schools competitions despite sitting the Leaving Cert for the first time.

Moyna has noticed on the DCU campus how the physique of leading student players has changed not just because of increased age but conditioning.

"It’s very different to 2007. Because of the athletic development programmes young fellas are undertaking in most counties, Holy Moses there is hardly any of them here under six foot and they have a chest on them.

“It could be that 19, 20-year-olds would be physically capable of joining squads. I think with the transition year I would have no problem going with U17 or U18 but probably going back to U21 than U20.

“The issue then is can the U21s play senior. Counties can’t have it both ways. At U20, you can’t play senior and if they go U21 I think the same rule should be in place. If it’s about long-term development, that’s the way it should be.

“If decoupling is reducing injuries and keeping young players engaged at club and county level, I’m all for whatever does that. There is so much data now we need to mind that on a regular basis to keep dealing with the information and making informed decisions.”

As Central Council has given counties the freedom to chose their own age grades at club level, Moyna is not so worried about the demands clubs will place on players as much as counties do.

“My own view would be clubs tend to make the right decision. They tend to really look after the kid. Their parents live in the community and the club usually act in the best interests of the player. When it comes to counties, it’s not even a factor. It just about winning and ‘let’s produce the next development squad’.”

Ahead of a raft of under-age motions at Congress on Saturday, Moyna hopes delegates will take a holistic view before deciding on their vote.

“I hope it’s not about people looking through a narrow lens at the GAA and competition structures. It’s a lot broader than that and when they’re making these decisions they have to take into account that these young lads are developing.

“My bigger concern is many of the elements of inter-county preparations are moving into club level. It’s already at inter-county minor level and the demands placed on young lads and the world that they live in is such that they’re going to turn around and say, ‘You know what, there are much lovelier things I could doing in life than watching videos of games and going to the gym three times or more a week’.

“The people who look after the GAA have to realise they’re in competition with other elements of society and they have to very careful that they don’t turn off a lot of these young men by imposing too large of a demand.”