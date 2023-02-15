'The hairs were standing up on the back of your neck' - Croker final atmosphere a fond memory for O'Shea 

Seven months on, all Sean O'Shea can really remember is the noise.

The Kerry free-taker was back in Croke Park for a media engagement, and on St Valentine's Day to boot, which was fitting given the romance of his particular tale - the man who scored the winner there with the last gasp point against the Dubs.

Everything about that free-kick has been parsed and pored over in the meantime, from Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford shaking the post, in an attempt to scupper O'Shea's pot shot at glory, to the collage of open mouthed fans in the background which was arguably the sports photograph of 2022.

But when O'Shea looks back now he only thinks about the din and the decibel levels inside Croke Park.

"Just the noise in the stadium that day, even from the parade before the game, it was incredible," he said. "The hairs were standing up on the back of your neck. I haven't heard it that loud before, the parade walking around before the game, unbelievable."

Comerford's efforts to thwart the O'Shea kick came to nought in the end though a motion will be put to Annual Congress this Saturday seeking to outlaw 'keepers from taking such action.

"I didn't notice it on the day, there is maybe too much looked into that whole thing," said O'Shea. "You'd see fellas banging the crossbar and stuff but you wouldn't really take too much notice of it. Sure you are just focusing on the strike really. You are not looking at the posts. You only look at them a good bit after the follow through, so it doesn't have too much effect as a free-taker."

O'Shea and Kerry pushed on after the Dublin win to overcome Galway and end the county's relative All-Ireland drought. He hasn't played for Kerry since, missing their two McGrath Cup games and two National League encounters to focus on his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

Kerry will travel to Mayo in Round 3 this Saturday evening and the Kenmare man could feature.

"If not then the weekend after, but please God this weekend I'll be able to see some bit of action," he said.

With David Clifford also in recovery mode after a busy winter, others have had to step up. Like Darragh Roche hitting 1-5 between the Division 1 ties against Donegal and Monaghan, or O'Shea's own work colleague Donal O'Sullivan who hit the Farney for 1-3 on his debut.

"He'll be delighted with that and he'll be looking to build on it," said O'Shea, a schoolteacher. "He's actually below in Kenmare teaching at the moment, we're in school together so we'd do a bit of travelling to training together and stuff. He's good company in the car and he's a very happy character, great to have around.

"I would have known Donal from when he was playing underage and he played very well with the Kerry minors and the U-20s but injuries came against him, he had a couple of bad years with injuries. But he worked really hard off the field to get himself into shape so I'm not surprised at all how he's doing."

Jack O'Connor and the Kingdom management have used 21 players so far across the two league games. With some heavy hitters still to return, and newcomers stepping up, the signs for the season are positive. O'Shea isn't prepared to look any farther than the Mayo encounter.

"The Saturday night games are unbelievable," he said. "There's just something about playing under lights and the atmosphere. Mayo will be really, really tough and really, really physical and will play with serious intensity. We know we'll have to try to match that."

