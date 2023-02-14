Seán O'Shea: Complacency not an issue for Kerry this year

Seán O’Shea insists there is no complacency in the Kerry set-up as they look to defend their Allianz Football League Division 1 and All-Ireland titles.

After completing rehabilitation work on a small knee complaint, the Kenmare Shamrocks man will either be available for selection for the trip to Mayo this weekend or the hosting of Armagh in Tralee on Saturday week.

While the opening day defeat to Donegal was a disappointment and O’Shea admits to feeling “helpless” watching the game on TV, his experience of the set-up thus far this season has been extremely positive.

“There's a serious focus there in the group. You can just see it even on the training field. Last year is parked now. You'll be retired long enough. There will be plenty of time to be looking back in 10 or 15 years' time. For now it's just back to square one again.

“Everyone is on a level playing field again at the start of the league and Championship and we just have to work as hard if not harder than last year to try to get back to where we were. We're focused on the short-term at the moment. We're looking at Saturday night, we're looking at Mayo.

“We'll build our way through the league campaign and then getting right for the Munster championship later on in the year. We're not looking anywhere past that. There's no complacency or anything like that in the camp.

“Everyone is very focused and back to working really hard again, which is the least you need to do anyways. When you get to training, you need to work very hard to get yourself in good shape.”

O’Shea’s name is associated with two motions going to Congress this weekend. The most immediate one is the playing rules committee’s proposal to punish interference with goalposts when a free or sideline kick is being taken. Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford had done his best to put off O’Shea’s winning free in the All-Ireland semi-final.

“I didn’t notice it at all,” said the 24-year-old. “You wouldn’t notice that at all when your head is down and focusing on the strike. It’s a funny old motion alright.

“You’d be used to it (interference), really. If someone is banging the crossbar or hanging off of it but it wouldn’t really cross your eyeline. It’s not something you have to worry about as a freetaker. Even fellas standing in front of you, you’d be so used to it now.

“Sometimes, it’s nearly even stranger when they’re not there. They might just leave it off for a free or two and you’re saying, ‘Jesus, why isn’t the fella standing there?’ You’d be so used to fellas standing or shouting at you or ‘where is he kicking from?’. It’s nearly just part of it now.”

Wexford are also hoping this weekend to ease the restrictions on U20s playing for both their under-age and senior inter-county teams. O’Shea and David Clifford missed out on playing for Jack O’Connor’s U20s in 2018 having had to choose between the grade and senior.

“It's a tough one,” he said of the current situation. “The dream was to play for the Kerry seniors. I haven't really thought about it looking back.

"When you look back at your career, it would be nice to say that you played minor, U20 and senior. It might take that choice away from some people. If there's a way you can play both, it would be great. It's at the same time as college games. There's a lot on for young fellas. It's a tough balancing act. It's something I'm glad they're looking at alright.”

Another rule change closer to home may see the number of club teams in the Kerry senior county championship increased due to cut-throat nature and strength of divisional sides, namely East Kerry. O’Shea suggests Cork’s system may provide a solution.

“I know the Cork championship from playing with UCC is quite decent. The divisionals play off their own championship first and is it one comes in at the quarter-final stage then? Something like that anyway where one team comes through. That could be an option to look at.

“But the senior club championship in Kerry is ridiculously competitive. The eight club teams. I think we've been there six years and I think we've played three finals, didn't win any of them, and two relegation play-offs in six years. So, you're either looking at winning it playing the final or in a relegation play-off nearly every year.

“It is tough. Like, for Stacks to go down having won three club championships in a row and a senior county championship the year before, it's tough on a club then to be going down to the intermediate level having had that level of success.”

*Seán O’Shea was speaking at the launch of Allianz’s three-year agreement to become an associate sponsor of the All-Ireland senior football championship. The insurance company also announced they will back the Camogie Association and GAA museum at Croke Park.