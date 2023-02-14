'The players are owed an answer' - UL await clarity on Ashbourne fiasco

One of the sporting images of last weekend saw the University of Limerick Senior Camogie team, sitting on the fence, watching UCC play DCU in the Ashbourne Cup semi-final. Why? UL felt they should have been on the field of play for the marquee weekend in third-level camogie. Instead, they were left without answers as to why DCU took their place.

The semi-finals and final, eventually won in dramatic fashion by TU Dublin, took place without UL, who won this competition five times in-a-row between 2015-2022.

Ruairi Walsh, manager of the Limerick side explains that it was a tough few days for his squad, who saw their qualification for the competition removed at the 11th hour, with the DCU taking their place instead.

“Hearty congratulations to TU Dublin on their historic Ashbourne win. They gave two amazing performances and fully deserve all the credit they are getting”, said Walsh.

“All we wanted was a hearing. The girls were asking ‘What’s going on? What’s going on?’, we couldn’t believe it that we were out. We were trying to find a rule to appeal to, but there was no rule quoted.”

With the competition nearing, UL’s initial queries upon finding out that they might miss out on their chance at glory went to the third level camogie body, the CCAO (College Camogie Authority). They in turn, were refused a hearing from the THDC (Transfer, Hearings and Disciplinary Committee).

UL felt they’d qualified as runners-up in Group 1, courtesy of a 34-point win over Maynooth on January 31. They’d been informed prior to the game that a 33-point margin would be enough, and the emphatic win saw them squeeze out DCU. But it appears a changing of the score in the game between Maynooth and DCU cost UL their place. This game, held before Christmas, saw DCU win on a reported scoreline of 6-18 to 0-4. This, coupled with the other results, meant that UL knew the margin of victory required was 33 points or more.

But it appears that after achieving this, and being informed of their place in the finals weekend, UL were removed due to a change in the scoreline between DCU and Maynooth. The information came to UL via a brief e-mail from the CCAO.

“The Committee confirms that the result of the DCU DE v MU game played on 29th November 2022 is as confirmed by the referee as DCU 6-20 to MU 0-4. As a result, DCU Dochas Éireann will advance to the semi-final of the Ashbourne Cup”.

UL have yet to receive clear answers regarding any appeal and feel extremely hard done by, having been informed that they were qualified for finals weekend. Additionally, their team listing, and team photo, remained in the official programme.

After a team meeting in the Castletroy Park Hotel on Saturday morning, it was decided to travel to UCD and make a peaceful protest.

“I was so proud. If you were up there, and see a ball being thrown in, you are thinking ‘we should be there’, it would be very easy to break rank and make a more militant protest. I thought the girls were very dignified.

“We walked past the committee, nobody came out to talk to us, nobody came out to explain this. Nobody tried to offer an apology for what has happened, nothing”.

“We stayed until the end. It was a sad walk back (to the bus), nobody said anything. Their semi-final had been played, basically without them. That was the toughest part”.

“It isn’t like a county team, where we can use this as motivation for next year. The team will be entirely different. Our joint captains, Kate Lynch and Siobhan McGrath, are finished their undergraduate degrees this year. Those girls, and others, will never get the opportunity to play Ashbourne Cup again.

“We are not giving up on getting answers. The players are owed an answer. We are going to keep pursuing this.”