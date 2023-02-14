Armagh’s Aidan Nugent claims expenses not paid to players

Armagh footballer Aidan Nugent has said the GAA have not paid players any expenses since the return of inter-county action.

GAA players are entitled to expenses to cover the cost of travel that is required to get to and from training, particularly as many work outside of their native counties.

Nugent claims that he and his fellow players haven't received '1 penny' since the inter-county officially began on November 24.

Last year the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) accused the GAA of going back on their word when they cut the expenses due to COVID in 2020, but never restored them to the pre-pandemic value, despite promising to do so.

That dispute led to the GPA implementing a media ban during the 2022 Allianz Leagues.

Speaking to RTÉ at the time of that media ban, GPA chief Tom Parsons said:

"It’s not the responsibility of the player. If a county wants to schedule five, or six, or two (training sessions), that’s a county’s responsibility, but they shouldn’t use the players as a cost-control mechanism. That’s what’s happening.

"Expenses is a symbol of respect for players. Even if a player doesn't receive his expenses for one session, it is significant. 30% of our membership are students and are in financial hardship."

Now Nugent has taken to social media to highlight his concerns.

"@gaelicplayers- Inter County training officially allowed back on 24th November and players haven't received 1 penny of expenses up to this point," Nugent tweeted.

"Players (especially student athletes with no other income) are out a lot of money in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

"There's not enough being said about it. Players generate massive amounts of money each year for the GAA, the least were owed is the expenses that we get promised, paid on time."

Meanwhile, Roscommon senior hurling boss Francis O’Halloran and his management team have stepped down, citing a lack of commitment from the players.

A statement released by Roscommon GAA on Monday morning said:

“After careful consideration the management team have made the difficult decision to step down from the Roscommon Senior Hurling team.

“Upon our appointment in late 2021, we committed to improving and developing the standard of hurling in Roscommon. We feel that significant progress was made in 2022 culminating with an appearance in the Nicky Rackard final in Croke Park.

“However, the commitment and efforts shown by the management team have not been matched in recent times by the playing members of the panel despite our best efforts. Therefore, we have taken the decision to step away from the Roscommon Senior Hurling team with immediate effect.

“We want to thank the Hurling Board for affording us the opportunity to manage and coach the team. We would also like to thank the Hurling Board Chairman Christy McDermott for his support and dedication behind the scenes.

“We as a management team would like to wish everybody associated with Roscommon Hurling the very best for the season ahead and the future.”