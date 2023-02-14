Seanie McGrath: Pat Ryan out to win the All-Ireland with Cork this year

Pat Ryan isn’t looking at the Cork hurling job as a three-year project, at the end of which he will have the county in a position to strike for Liam MacCarthy. Pat Ryan’s mindset is to try and take hold of Liam MacCarthy in year one of his tenure.

That’s according to former Cork forward Seanie McGrath who has been impressed by the county's winning start under the new manager.

“I am not so sure if he’s visionary in the sense of this is a two or three-year project and in year three, Cork are in a position to win the All-Ireland. I'd say Pat's mindset is to go and try and win the All-Ireland this year,” McGrath told the Irish Examiner hurling podcast.

“Yes, Pat has been given a term, and he will work and use that term to the maximum, but I think his mindset will be to give this thing a right rattle this year. Tipp are looking good under Cahill, Waterford will get a bounce out of Davy, but I think Pat Ryan’s mindset will be to give the All-Ireland one hell of a rattle this year.

“And on the evidence alone, they have had a good start, the mood in the camp is good. Okay, from a tactical point of view, the whiteboard has to come out. [Paul] Kinnerk is an absolute genius. You are not going to get away with an old traditional game in the modern game, but already I like Pat’s mix of a bit of short stuff and the long stuff, and fellas feeding off breaks.”

McGrath’s old Cork teammate Mark Landers said the early performances from the U20 graduates means the many first-team regulars currently out injured have a fight on their hands to reclaim a starting berth.

“There are eight or nine fellas on the sideline injured. They are all looking at each other now saying, I am in trouble here for my place. This is the perfect situation for Pat Ryan.

“If you are Darragh Fitzgibbon or Luke Meade, you are saying, Brian Roche at the moment has squeezed his way into the team, Tommy O'Connell put in another performance back-to-back. All of a sudden now, you have four fellas looking for two positions. That is being replicated all over the field,” Landers observed.

McGrath particularly likes the look of Roche, the Bride Rovers midfielder having won an All-Ireland U20 medal under Pat Ryan during the delayed 2020 season.

“Cork seemed to struggle the last couple of years with that dropping off man and how do our midfielders pick up their own man and also pick up the centre-forward as he is coming out. Pat has worked with the likes of Brian Roche, and he is tailor made for that.

“Conor Lehane seems to take all the sideline balls. They are fast, there is a man on the go. So already you can see some stuff that Pat is implementing; quick line balls, fast restarts. Patrick Collins to Eoin Downey and back to Collins. Pat is going very long. There is some short stuff, but I have never seen the Cork full-forward line peppered as regularly as it was on Sunday.

“Pat is looking at this and saying, if I get this right and if I give players enough game time, I could have a desperate hard half-forward line that will retreat for me, I could have an incredible midfield that will pick up that extra man if he comes out, and it will allow me to potentially keep Ciarán Joyce free.”