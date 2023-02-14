Jonny Cooper opens up on ‘very, very close call’ after stabbing

Dublin players have been talking about fine lines, narrow margins and games of inches for years.

It's easy to tune out but when the freshly retired Jonny Cooper talks about life being a game of inches, he means it. Literally.

On his first media engagement since pulling down the shutters and retiring on New Years Eve, the seven-time All-Ireland winner brought up the incident from 2014 when he was attacked and stabbed in Dublin after a night out.

He escaped without major injuries though acknowledged that when he touches a certain part of his skull 'there's a buzz in my head that goes off' while he still has a number of scars.

He recalled the incident when explaining the thin divide that existed between success and failure for Dublin in 2019, when they beat Kerry after an All-Ireland final replay. Cooper was sent off in the drawn game but started the replay and accepted that had Dublin lost the first day, his legacy could seem a lot different now.

"It probably just in some ways underlines the fine margins," said Cooper. "I know people talk about the 'one percent' and all the cliches that are thrown out, but the fine margins are actually a reality at an elite level, and not just in sport but in business and everything else.

"I probably would have said at the time that my training and preparation would have been slightly off, on reflection. The learning for me is you probably get what you deserve in lots of ways.

"Obviously marking quality players, you are always going to have it to-ing and fro-ing a little bit but I've had personal millimetre near misses with...not to be too crude about it, my own life and other things.

"Sport is something we all deeply care about, and rightly so, and it would have been a crosshairs on my head (if Dublin had lost in 2019) but at the same time, it's in the context of sport, something we all thoroughly enjoy.

"At the same time, there's a lot of personal things there that would have maybe built up a bit more resilience in me, I'd like to think anyway, to maybe deal with such a situation and to put it into perspective as well."

A man later pleaded guilty to the unprovoked assault on Cooper and was jailed though the Na Fianna defender took some of the blame on himself. The incident occurred hours after his club was knocked out of the Dublin championship though Cooper didn't feature in that game due to injury. Weeks earlier, he was part of the Dublin side that lost to Donegal at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

"I was in that situation because I played poorly, and I played poorly because I had poor preparation against Donegal that year, otherwise I wouldn't have been out that night," said Cooper. "There's several marks, once I touch my head here there's a buzz in my head that goes off, there's several (marks) on the back of my neck. Like, very, very close calls. The personal learning for me was that if I had prepared a couple of days, or a couple of weeks, a lot better than what I did...I got ahead of myself, complacency, ego and all this sort of stuff kicks in so there was massive learning from many different respects."

Cooper was dismissed during the draw with Kerry in 2019 following fouls on David Clifford. Again, he took responsibility for poor preparation.

"If I looked back at my diary, it would be in there in grand detail, but to broad brush it for you, it would have been more over exuberance in lots of ways," he explained. "If I had it all to do over again, which is maybe what I was lucky enough with in the second game against them, albeit I played in a slightly different position, I'd probably dial down the emotional control of my game."

Dublin, without Cooper, will travel to Cork on Sunday in Round 3 of the National League. Boss Dessie Farrell has used 47 different players so far this year, rookie Greg McEneaney the only player to have started all four competitive matches so far in 2023. Long-term, it's all about regaining the Sam Maguire Cup though no team has done that from Division 2 in 21 years.

"I don't think it matters, does it?" said Cooper of Dublin's Division 2 status. "It will be interesting, really interesting. Whether you are trying to build them up or knock them down, it will be interesting. They are going about their business quietly at the moment, keeping their heads down obviously."

Ultimately Dublin won't face a Division 1 team until after the Leinster championship, presuming they retain the provincial title.

"They will get challenged in a different way and probably learn a little bit more than they would have anyway," claimed Cooper.

*Jonny Cooper was speaking at an event to highlight Wednesday evening's Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final between UL and UCC.