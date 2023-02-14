Tom Parsons: New football format a wait and see game

Going green does not mean perfection. Having endorsed the recent championship reform proposals, GPA CEO Tom Parsons believes its approval is a step in the right direction but far from the final destination.

For example, in Connacht one of three Division 4 teams or New York are set to reach the provincial final and therefore earn a Sam Maguire Cup spot after the draw pitted three Division 1 counties on the other side. That kink needs to be ironed out.

“No more than the spilt season and the scheduling of the club fixtures after the intercounty season, learning and adapting, I think it will be better this year. I think we will learn a few lessons this year with this structure.

“My personal opinion is that the likes of the provincial competitions, there should be some level of seeding to protect Division 1 and Division 2 teams (so) the scenario in Connacht doesn’t happen.”

The former Mayo footballer pointed to Munster councils previous system of seeding the football draw. Other issues he believes need to be addressed include axing pre-season competitions and a review of the group stages.

“I think we are just going to have to go through the season and see how it plays out. I’ve been very strong and vocal on with a condensed season like this there is a need for a strong pre-season. Loading up to an intercounty season in February.

“The GPA’s stance is that the likes of preseason competitions need to go to allow teams to really prepare and schedule the right level of challenge games to load up for the intercounty season.” He continued: “When you are in group stages you don’t want games that are essentially dud games or non-competitive. It is a fine balance whether the third team gets another crack at the whip.”

In Parsons' Laochra Gael to be televised on TG4 this day week, he revisits the horrific knee injury he suffered in 2018 that almost ended his career. At one point his wife Carol opens up on her fear of vascular issues and what it would mean for his leg.

Within forty minutes of suffering the injury he was in Castlebar hospital. When they took his boot off the leg was completely black. Subsequently he was rushed to Galway for a CT scan and to see a vascular specialist. After all that, he was set for months of intense rehab.

“Why I drew parallels between the injury and my younger days, if that injury had happened me at 21 or 22, I don’t know how I would have coped.

“Because a lot of sportspeople invest a lot of their identity into the game. And I know that for a fact with a lot of guys in Mayo and a lot of inter-county players in particular, they invest so much time. The game becomes their self-identity, their self-esteem, their self-worth.

“When I got injured straight away there was a chance I’d never play the game again, but I said I’d go hell for leather to try. I was out of work for seven months, so I had to close the box on my career for that period.

“My health was impacted, with sleep and whatever. So if I didn’t have other aspects of life, in terms of my relationship and friends and family and personal development and growth, I wouldn’t have had the resilience to overcome that.”

Several Galway players reached out afterwards with well wishes. Parsons put out a tweet and received thousands of responses from fans across the country as well as players he had battled with previously. He still has a box filled with hundreds of letters from kids and supporters. From there he drew inspiration. Motivation. It helped power the comeback.

“The amount of players that ring me who have picked up significant injuries. These injuries, maybe not as severe, but multi-ligament knee injuries happen regularly in the intercounty game. An awful lot of young fellas would contact me and find it very difficult to fill that void. It was a very significant part of my life.

"I have to be proud that when you’re given a very low percentage chance to playing, to go and do that and have the support network around me, like my wife, teammates, coaches, family. To do it was very special.”

*Laochra Gael – Tom Parsons” will be shown on TG4 on Thursday, February 16 at 9:30pm.