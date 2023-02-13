GAA talking points: Impossible for young players to do two masters justice

Elite young players caught in the mid-February maelstrom

The University of Limerick team which routed UCD on Thursday night in the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final provided an interesting insight into the constantly evolving equation that needs to be routinely balanced by players, management, coaches, S&C coaches and medical personnel throughout this league campaign.

Seventeen of the 20 UL players which featured last Thursday are currently part of inter-county senior panels. Nine of that UL starting team featured in the opening round of the league while seven played over the weekend, with a handful having played over both weekends. For some, including Clare’s Mark Rodgers, that meant three games in six days. Rodgers was taken off in all three matches but he still clocked up 156 minutes.

UL are rightly fancied to win the Fitzgibbon and, while they may be a standout case study of how tricky that balancing act is for players in both competitions, the oscillating form of those Fitzgibbon Cup players trying to serve both masters was fully evident over the weekend.

It’s just inevitable when players are trying to find the right balance between keeping fresh, sharp and mentally focussed with trying to ensure their bodies are in proper shape to keep delivering at a high level in both competitions. That is surely all the harder again for young players trying to make an impression and establish themselves on inter-county teams and squads.

With constant suspicion amongst the public that some teams are always bound to be holding something back during the spring, there is an acceptance that such inconsistencies and oscillating tendencies are inevitable. The natural corollary is distrust, which always undermines a competition.

Everyone fully understands that the league has been compromised because it is so close to the round-robin. But an inevitable by-product of the squeeze is that it has also contributed to the undermining of the Fitzgibbon.

Most of the attention around the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups centres on player welfare, and the demands those competitions place on the elite players. Players still love the competitions but, with the Fitzgibbon semi-finals on this week, it’s getting harder and harder for the top players to embrace it like they used to. Because they are becoming more and more caught in the middle of a maelstrom that peaks for them in mid-February.

Limerick show some clear trends

The league is always only the league, where brilliant games can come out nowhere as quickly as the air can fall out of hyped up contests like a deflated balloon. Saturday’s Clare-Limerick match was one of those games where full evidence can be hard to gather for authenticity but comparing them with previous numbers can still point towards an early trend.

Given their lack of preparation compared to other teams, it’s no surprise that Limerick are starting games like a train and ending them leaking gas. They didn’t have to keep their foot pressed to the accelerator on Saturday like they weren’t able to manage against Cork a week earlier, but the tone and texture of the first quarter of both games was broadly similar.

Against Cork, Limerick completely set the tone from puckouts in that first quarter, scoring eight of their first nine puckouts from that source. On Saturday night, Limerick mined 0-6 from restarts in the same period. As a comparison, Cork mined 0-1, with Clare scoring 0-2 from restarts in those opening quarters.

Limerick did minimal damage off puckouts after that opening quarter on Saturday but they didn’t need to because they were feasting on turnovers, a sizeable chunk of which were generated off Clare puckouts on that second or third ball after the restart. In total, Clare turned over the ball 37 times.

Limerick had ten more shots from play (15-5) than Clare in the first half, while they had breached the 0-20 mark as early as the 42nd minute. Clare did score 1-10 from their last 14 shots, with Limerick scoring just 1-1 from their last seven shots in the same period. But the game was long over by that stage.

The most pleasing aspect for Limerick was the display of some of their newcomers, along with the eagerly anticipated return of Cian Lynch, who started his first game since last April. From 15 plays, Lynch scored 0-1, was fouled for three frees, while he had two assists and was heavily involved in another score.

The league is always only the league but Saturday was still another good night for Limerick.

Tipp show their goal lust for 15 minutes

The second half in Nowlan Park was only 30 seconds old when Jason Forde eschewed a handy point chance to play in Conor Bowe, despite Bowe being at an acute angle and with a raft of Kilkenny defenders converging around him. Bowe was inevitably bottled up and, while he got off a shot, it drifted harmlessly across the goal.

Bowe almost had a goal a quarter of an hour earlier when Alan Tynan had tried to forge a way through the Kilkenny defence before being turned back. Tipp recycled the ball before Dan McCormack created the opening for Bowe, whose shot was well saved by Aidan Tallis.

Four minutes earlier, Tipp had found a way through. Seamus Callanan knocked a long ball down before pivoting and playing in Jason Forde. It was a 2 v 1 overload at the back but Forde went himself and buried it.

Two minutes later, Jake Morris latched on to a breaking ball inside the 45 and took off, stepping inside Padraig Walsh before his shot was saved by Tallis. Shortly afterwards, Alan Tynan turned over a ball and fed Bowe, whose shot was again stopped by Tallis before Morris pounced on the rebound.

Tipp inflicted most of their damage in that second quarter but they sharpened the blade by hunting for green flags. The game could possibly have been over if Bowe had raised another one shortly after half-time. Tipp didn’t create any more clear-cut goal chances afterwards but that second quarter hunt showed how much the intent for goals is now encrypted into this team’s thinking under Liam Cahill.

The trick now is to sustain it. Because Cahill knows that four goals in Tipp’s opening two games could have been at least nine.

Laois keep on learning

In his TG4 interview before they played Waterford on Saturday evening, Laois manager Willie Maher said that every match against the big teams was a learning day. Saturday was another opportunity - and another big learning day. After the previous week’s hammering against Tipperary, Laois were edgy, honest and game all day before eventually getting over-run when Waterford emptied the bench and hit their stride.

Laois got a leg-up after only five minutes when Waterford’s Mikey Kiely was sent off. But once the numbers were evened up after Aidan Corby was sent off in the third quarter, Waterford just took over, submerging Laois beneath a deluge of points, outscoring Laois by 1-18 to 1-7 in that last 30 minutes.

For most of the first half though, Laois showed Waterford that they had no intention of moving aside. They had four more scorers and two more shots at the target (20-18) in that opening half.

The whole mood, structure and tone of the game changed after Corby’s red card in the 42nd minute. The margin of defeat was 12 points in the end but Laois will just accept this was another steep learning day. And it is one that should stand to them.