Dynamite Dalton the latest hero to pop out of league mystery box

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A

Galway 3-22 Cork 4-24

Since assuming office Pat Ryan has made one point unequivocally clear. The last time these teams met Galway were better. No talk of efficiency or execution or excuses. On Sunday, they turned up in Salthill and bested them. Five points a more than deserved margin after a formidable display.

Without several key men, in front of a sizeable home crowd, after a slow start. None of it matters. Well, none of it will matter. Come championship it will be about results but right now how Cork perform counts for something too.

That assessment is equally encouraging. Five of six starting forwards scored. Their long puckout was productive. Ciarán Joyce once again looked at home at six. Captain Conor Lehane gave a captain’s showing.

Cork made seven changes from the starting side that overcame Limerick last week. Patrick Horgan and Damien Cahalane were named to start but dropped out of the matchday panel entirely before throw-in with Sam Quirke and Shane Barrett starting instead.

Gearóid McInerney picked up Barrett at the edge of the square with Jack Grealish charged with tracking Shane Kingston. At the other end, Conor Whelan started out centre forward with Joyce for company. Sometimes he drifted out, occasionally he moved closer to goal and each time Cork pawned him over, with Cormac O’Brien and Conor O’Callaghan both spending time in his sphere.

The league is now like the mystery box. It could contain anything and everything. Eagerly anticipated games like Saturday night’s Munster final rematch between Clare and Limerick end up duds. Others could be crackers. This was a bit of both. The opening quarter was immense in front of 8,872 spectators. Gradually it tailed off, the final destination obvious from a long way out.

Galway raced into a five-point lead in the opening quarter. Of 17 combined scoring opportunities 15 were converted. Twice they caught glimpse of a goal, Evan Niland opting to knock over after a solo run on the terrace side. After a superb club campaign with Loughrea, Martin McManus started his league debut by settling for a point after great work by Jason Flynn.

The visitors showed the value of taking such chances when the outstanding Declan Dalton laid on Conor Lehane to rifle past Darach Fahy. McManus linked up with his inside partner Kevin Cooney for Galway to respond with a goal of their own.

Dalton totally vindicated the decision to bring him back into the fray. He was awesome from opening minute to closing bell. The Fr O’Neills man is a willing puckout option, a fearsome tackler and his long-range shooting was terrific. He hit eight points in total including two frees, while Shane Kingston struck the placed balls closer to goal.

After that start Cork then scored six on the trot to turn the game on its head. Galway clawed it back to draw level before the turnaround.

Back to Ryan’s preseason promises. “We need goals,” he declared. Message received loud and clear. Within minutes of the second half getting underway they had the green flag aloft twice.

Both came in a similar fashion. A sweeping move with unrivalled pace saw Sean Twomey finish their second and Oisin Salmon finish the game. The wingback shown a second yellow for a swipe during the move. The necessary rejig in defence was yet to occur by the time a ruck broke for Conor Lehane who was let carry unchallenged from the 45 in. The shot was low to Fahy’s left and suddenly the game took on an utterly different complication.

The Galway challenge looked set to wilt when Twomey was able to easily skip past Joseph Cooney and add a fourth goal. A Henry Shefflin silver lining stems from the fact they dug deep. Whelan fed McManus for a goal, the bright Liam Collins came on and linked up with Cathal Mannion and suddenly it was a four-point game. Mannion limped off soon after and having emptied their bench Galway had to finish with 13 men.

Pearse Stadium was denied a grandstand finish when Kevin Cooney missed a penalty. Eoin Roche was shown a black card for the foul having tripped Brian Concannon as he drove for goal.

A slack finish and some wayward shooting, 13 wides in total as well as one shot off the crossbar, will keep Cork grounded.

It could have been more. There is more to come.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland (0-11, 8 frees); Kevin Cooney (1-1); Martin McManus (1-3); Brian Concannon (1-0); Conor Whelan (0-2); Padraic Mannion, Jason Flynn, Liam Collins, Cianan Fahy, Cathal Mannion (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: Declan Dalton (0-8, 2 frees); Shane Kingston (0-6, 4 frees); Sean Twomey (2-0); Conor Lehane (2-3); Shane Barrett (0-4); Tommy O’Connell, Conor Cahalane, Brian Hayes (0-1 each).

GALWAY: D Fahy; J Grealish, G McInerney, O Salmon; P Mannion, J Cooney, D Morrissey; G Lee, S Linnane; T Monaghan, J Flynn, E Niland; C Whelan, K Cooney, M McManus.

Subs: C Fahy for Monaghan (half-time), C Mannion for Lee (42), R Murphy for Morrissey (53), B Concannon for Flynn (57), L Collins for Niland (66).

CORK: P Collins; C O’Callaghan, E Downey, E Roche; C O’Brien, C Joyce, S Quirke; B Roche, T O’Connell; D Dalton, C Lehane, S Twomey; C Beausang, S Barrett, S Kingston.

Subs: L Meade for Quirke (39), B Hayes for Beausang (47), C Cahalane for Barrett (55), P Power for Kingston (59), C Walsh for Roche (69).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick)