More than February points for Tipp as Nowlan Park hoodoo lifted

Allianz HL Division 1 Group B

Kilkenny 1-21 Tipperary 2-24

Eight times Tipperary had arrived on Noreside these past 15 years and eight times left with nothing.

Seven occasions in the league, two of them Division 1 finals and that unforgettable All-Ireland qualifier 10 years ago, UPMC Nowlan Park’s lock was one they could not pick. So, they can be forgiven for gleaning more from this Round 2 win than might ordinarily be the case.

Liam Cahill will rightly dwell on the performance and focus on how his men prevailed having seen two-thirds of the 12-point interval advantage cancelled out by the 62nd minute. But the result will mean more to the county accustomed to a fixture that has filled their head with doubts.

So what if Kilkenny are in flux and “breaking a few eggs” as Derek Lyng put it; Tipperary are in the omelette-making business too under their new manager and climbing from a lower rung after last summer’s winless summer.

Before yesterday, only Seamus Callanan of the current panel knew what it was like to leave this venue having bettered the hosts. A substitute in that 2008 Division 1 semi-final victory, the grand old man of this Tipperary group may not have scored on his first start since July 2021 but he was effective, providing Jason Forde with the pass for the team’s opening goal.

“It’s his first real competitive game back so I wouldn’t be too hard on him,” said Cahill of the 34-year-old. “Came back and showed a lot of energy for 40, 45 minutes. That was always the plan. We were never going to see him out for the full game, especially down here, it was a real baptism.”

Forde’s 1-15 tally was prettier for the fact 1-5 of it came from play. Michael Breen’s probation period at full-back continues promisingly. While the injuries to Cathal Barrett and Paddy Cadell tempered Tipperary’s mood, the competition for places in defence appears vigorous.

Nineteen wides told as much a story of Tipperary’s wastefulness as their superiority. Amassing over 45 scoring chances on a dry if cold February afternoon was more than respectable. “This time of the year, your hurling is not where it’s going to be or need to be, so I’d be hoping that improves as the long evenings come in and we start hurling a bit in training and ease back on the physical bit,” explained Cahill.

Given the threat of record books being leafed at half-time for biggest defeats to their westerly neighbours, Lyng could take a lot from his side’s battling qualities in the second half. The Cats’ Fitzgibbon Cup distractions have been greater than their foes and trying to weigh up the load put on students like David Blanchfield and Cian Kenny has been difficult.

John Donnelly’s four points off the bench was a highlight as was Blanchfield’s appearance as a substitute but too often Kilkenny were found wanting in stringing passes together inside their own half. Tipperary, particularly in the first half, poached and scavenged on the Kilkenny’s backs’ lack of touch.

There were dilemmas for their puckout too, as much as Aidan Tallis earned his corn with a couple of saves that kept the half-time deficit to 12 points, 2-13 to 0-7.

"I said to the players I don't mind mistakes, we are going to have to break a few eggs and that's the reality of it,” remarked Lyng “There is great learning in that. There are a lot of takeaways from that, we have to keep working at it and get better at it.”

Losing Cadell and Barrett to injuries inside the opening 12 minutes, Cahill had reason to curse his luck. However, his team absorbed those setbacks and with the aid of the wind were beating Kilkenny in most departments, including the wide count with their total running into double digits by the end of the first period.

Winning most of the physical battles and showing greater awareness of the team-mates around them, their efforts silenced the usually vocal home support in the 10,458 crowd.

With Noel McGrath orchestrating matters at centre-forward, they were four points to the good going into the 27th minute when they struck their first goal. Callanan found an unmarked Forde in space and his shot was too good for Tallis.

Tipperary had four goal openings in total in the first half, Conor Bowe and Jake Morris denied in the 22nd and 30th minutes, but the latter made no mistake with his second opportunity six minutes into additional time. After Bowe’s strike was initially kept out by Tallis, Morris had enough time to place the ball past the Kilkenny goalkeeper.

The half-time hush in the Walsh Stand was replaced by enthusiastic cheers as Kilkenny scored six of the first eight points in the second half. Forde’s markmanship was keeping Tipperary out of reach but Martin Keoghan’s goal in the 58th minute brought Kilkenny within five points.

They were within four when Billy Drennan converted his sixth free but three points from Forde in the space of as many minutes gave Tipperary a sufficient cushion to embrace a rare victory on O’Loughlin Road.

Scorers for Kilkenny: B. Drennan (0-10, 7 frees, 1 65); M. Keoghan (1-2); J. Donnelly (0-4); S. Walsh, B. Ryan, C. Fogarty, P. Walsh, W Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (1-15, 0-7 frees, 2 65s, 1 sideline); J. Morris (1-2); C. Bowe, N. McGrath (0-2 each); A. Tynan, J. Campion, M. Kehoe (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: A. Tallis; M. Butler, H. Lawlor, C. Heary; C. Buckley, P. Walsh, D. Corcoran (c); P. Deegan, K. Doyle; M. Keoghan, C. Kenny, B. Ryan; S. Walsh, W. Walsh, B. Drennan.

Subs: J. Donnelly for C. Kenny (24); C. Fogarty for K. Doyle (35+5); D. Blanchfield for C. Heary; A. Murphy for M. Butler (40); G. Dunne for A. Murphy (inj 61).

TIPPERARY: B. Hogan; C. Barrett, M. Breen, J. Ryan; E. Heffernan, P. Campion, R. Maher; P. Cadell, D. McCormack; A. Tynan, N. McGrath (c), J. Morris; J. Forde, S. Callanan, C. Bowe.

Subs: J. Campion for P. Cadell (inj 5); E. Connolly for C. Barrett (temp 12-ft); S. Kennedy for J. Campion (temp 34-35+3); M. Kehoe for S. Callanan (53); B. O’Mara for P. Campion (54); S. Kennedy for A. Tynan (temp 56-58); S. Kennedy for J. Campion (61); S. Ryan for J. Morris (67).

Referee: P. Murphy (Carlow).