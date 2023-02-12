Cadell and Barrett a double injury worry for Cahill

'We’ve no idea yet what it is but Paddy is a player who wouldn’t be coming off that easily, unless it was something fairly severe,' said the manager.
INJURY WOE: Tipperary’s Paddy Cadell leaves the field injured. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 19:25
John Fogarty

The intense nature of the inter-county hurling year is “tough going on players”, said Tipperary boss Liam Cahill as he reflected on Paddy Cadell (ankle) and Cathal Barrett (shoulder) retiring early from yesterday's game.

With Ger Browne already out with a season-ending knee operation, Cahill will be keeping his fingers crossed the pair aren’t sidelined for a prolonged period.

“We’ve no idea yet what it is but Paddy is a player who wouldn’t be coming off that easily, unless it was something fairly severe,” said the manager.

“Cathal Barrett is a shoulder injury. With the way this league and championship is structured our medics are going to be fairly busy this week. It is tough going on players. Hopefully, things will sort themselves out and we’ll get the players back on the field."

