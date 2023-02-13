Micheál Donoghue gets first win in league with Dublin but late collapse a concern

Allianz National Hurling League, Division 1, Group B

Dublin 0-28

Antrim 2-19

Neither Dublin manager Micheál Donoghue nor his Antrim counterpart Darren Gleeson looked particularly pleased after this slightly schizophrenic Allianz League encounter.

Dublin won, their first league win of the Donoghue era after drawing in Waterford, but with a 10-point lead after almost 65 minutes, their late collapse was concerning.

Antrim, meanwhile, for whom Keelan Molloy scored two second-half goals, got the deficit down to three points by full-time and if another five minutes had been played, well, you get the picture.

Yet having existed in Dublin's slipstream for the first 50 minutes or so, and having registered 14 wides and dropped six more score attempts short, it was no surprise that Antrim manager Darren Gleeson, just like Donoghue, cut a frustrated figure afterwards.

The sides will meet again at Antrim's Corrigan Park in Round 1 of the Leinster championship on April 22 and there was enough in this encounter to suggest that it will be a highly competitive game.

"Look, this is the league, they'll have the likes of Alex Considine, Ronan Hayes and Danny Sutcliffe to come back into before then," countered Gleeson. "We'll have a few substantial people to come into it as well but Dublin have depth in their squad and I'd say Micheál is happy with what he is finding."

Dublin certainly have depth. Former All-Star Sutcliffe came on as a sub and was the 45th player to have featured competitively this year. It's particularly urgent that Donoghue uncovers a few gems as the likes of Liam Rushe, Chris Crummey, Mark Schutte and Cian O'Callaghan have left since last season. Donoghue confirmed that long-serving goalkeeper Alan Nolan, Sean Brennan's deputy in 2022, has left too.

Brennan started against Waterford but former U-20 star Eddie Gibbons was in nets this time and pulled off one great save from Neil McManus in the 48th minute.

Defender Conor Donoghue, former Cork senior Chris O'Leary in midfield and Cuala attacker Liam Murphy have all been handed opportunities too and between them scored a tidy 0-7.

Dublin led 0-15 to 0-8 at half-time and were twice 10 points clear in the second-half, despite finishing up with 15 wides themselves.

But Gibbons couldn't keep Antrim out forever and when the Saffrons eventually gained a foothold at midfield, they profited from direct deliveries into the full-forward line.

Molloy was fed by Conor Johnston for a 51st minute goal and struck a second in the 65th minute to ignite the late comeback. Antrim closed out the game with 1-4 on the spin, McManus coming strongly into the game, but left themselves too much to do.

Next up for them is a trip to Waterford on February 26, the day after Dublin host Tipperary at Croke Park.

"With that inexperience, we have to trust lads to go out and hurl, that they're going to make mistakes, okay, but that's the only way they're going to learn," said Donoghue. "It's going to be like that for us throughout the league. We're just building everything towards the Championship."

Dublin scorers: D Burke (0-10, 5 frees); C O'Leary (0-3); F Whitely, D Leavy, C Boland, C Donoghue, C Burke, L Murphy (0-2); E O'Donnell, D Power, A Mellett (0-1).

Antrim scorers: K Molloy (2-1); C Cunning (0-6, 2 frees, 1 65); N McManus (0-5, 2 frees); P Burke (0-2); M Bradley, N McKenna, J McNaughton, N O'Connor, S Elliott (0-1).

Dublin: E Gibbons; P Doyle, Eoghan O'Donnell, J Bellew; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Gray; C O'Leary, A Mellett; D Leavy, D Burke, C Boland; F Whitely, L Murphy, P Crummey.

Subs: R Smith for Mellett (18-23, blood); D Power for Leavy (31-f/t, blood); D Sutcliffe for Crummey (46), A Jamieson Murphy for Whitely (58); A Dunphy for Doyle (61); D Purcell for Murphy (64).

Antrim: R Elliott; P Duffin, R McGarry, P Burke; G Walsh, E Campbell C Bohill; M Bradley, K Molloy; N McKenna, J McNaughton, N McManus; C Cunning, C Johnston, S Elliott.

Subs: N O'Connor for Duffin (32); J Maskey for McKenna (47); P Boyle for McNaughton (58); R McMullan for S Elliott (65).

Ref: C Lyons (Cork).