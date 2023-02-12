O’Dwyer wants more time with Cork charges

John Kerins Cup: Cork 1-11 Laois 1-11

As preparations begin to intensify ahead of the provincial U20 football championships, Cork required a free from Olan Corcoran to draw round 1 of the John Kerins Cup at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Corcoran kicked 1-4, while his opposite number Colin Dunne landed 1-5 for Laois. The home side included three changes to the team announced on Friday night. Also, management made five alterations at the interval.

Manager Bobbie O’Dwyer explained why. “We were always going to be on a hiding to nothing because we had 15 players playing with UCC and UL on Thursday night. We had to announce a team on Wednesday and then several of our guys got injured on Thursday night.

“So we were running fellas on and off. We could only give some of them max 30 minutes. When you are disjointed like that, it is always going to be difficult.

“But, look, no excuses. It is the start of the campaign. We didn’t lose this game. Our eyes now are on Galway (away) next week. I’d be pleased by the heart displayed by the lads. But again, I can’t stress enough when you are not working with the full squad it is very, very difficult.

“This is a developmental age and it is a shame we weren’t able to do anything game-wise until the first of February. It is a very quick competition and from a developmental point of view, you would need to be spending more time with these lads.

“UCC and UL were beaten Thursday night (Freshers) so we will have the lads back for a week’s training but we won’t be able to do very much with them as they are de-loading. So, hopefully, over the next couple of weeks when we get everybody back, we can do more work with them.”

It was 1-5 to 1-4 in Cork’s favour at the break.

The hosts wouldn’t be overtaken until a couple of minutes from time through a Dunne placed ball. Despite losing wing-back Richard O’Sullivan to a late black card, Corcoran restored parity for the sixth time.

Laois play Roscommon next in this Group 1.

Scorers for Cork: O Corcoran (1-4, 0-2 frees), H O’Connor (0-1 free), E de Burca (0-1 mark) and C Daly (0-2 each), N Kelly (0-1).

Scorers for Laois: C Dunne (1-6, 0-5 frees), O Hooney (0-2), J Kelly, C Heffernan and C Lee (0-1 each).

CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), D Murray (Glanmire); M Quirke (Ballinora), J Kevane (Carbery Rangers), R O’Sullivan (Newcestown); S Dore (Ballincollig), E Nash (Douglas, Capt); M McSweeney (Knocknagree), H O’Connor (Newmarket), P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers); N Kelly (Newcestown), C Daly (Clonakilty), O Corcoran (St Mary’s).

Subs: T O’Mahony (Castlehaven) for J O’Driscoll, E de Burca (St Michael’s) for E Nash, P O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for H O’Connor, C Kenneally (Clonakilty) for P O’Driscoll, J Gibson (Mayfield) for N Kelly (all half-time), C Dodd (Canovee) for D Murray (40-43 bs), O O’Sullivan (Kilmeen) for M McSweeney (44), C Dodd for J Kevane (54).

LAOIS: C Brown (Portlaoise); S Lennon (O’Dempsey’s), B Dempsey (Portlaoise), S McGrath (Grange Cullen); C McWey (Ballyroan Abbey), S Fingleton (Park/Ratheniska, Capt), D Slevin (Portarlington); C Heffernan (Killeshin), B Reddin (Portlaoise); O Hooney (St Joseph’s), C Lee (Clonaslee St Manmans), J Brennan (Crettyard); D Costello (Emo), J Byrne (Grange Cullen), C Dunne (Arles-Killeen).

Subs: K O’Donnell (Portlaoise) for C Lee, C Murphy (St Joseph’s) for J Brennan), S Fitzpatrick (Ballyroan Abbey) for D Costello (all 40), J Kelly (Crettyard) for B Reddin, T Fennelly (Emo) for J Byrne (both 52).

Referee: Timmy McGrath (Limerick).