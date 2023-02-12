Offaly overcome early stumbles to ease away from Derry

Allianz HL Division 2

After stumbling through the first half of the contest, Offaly eventually beat Derry 0-33 to 1-15 at Glenisk O'Connor Park on Sunday afternoon to move to the top of the Division 2A table, ahead of both Kerry and Kildare, who also have four points from four games.

After starting well in Tullamore, the Faithful County lost their way, shooting 11 first-half wides, allowing Derry to take the lead (0-8 to 0-7) with half an hour gone.

Eoghan Cahill's introduction steadied the ship however, and he shot 0-12 in total, 0-7 from play, three of those before half-time, despite only coming onto the field in the 31st minute. Reece McSorley batted in a goal for Derry just before half-time and three James Friel points after the break helped the Oak Leaf county to stay in touch, but Offaly moved through the gears after that, with Cahill continuing to lead the way.

At the Manguard Plus Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield, Cathal McCabe struck what proved to be the game-winning score as Kildare held on for a 1-17 to 0-19 win over Down. Finn Turpin and Paul Sheehan were Down's main attacking threats as they moved five points clear in the first half, only to be reeled in by McCabe's goal.

James Burke also missed a penalty for Kildare after half-time, but overall they picked it up enough after half-time, with some good points from Brian Byrne, James Burke, Declan Flaherty and Cathal McCabe edging them over the line.

In Division 2A, Donegal came through a tight affair against London, who came back from nine points down to level the contest late on with a Ronan Crowley goal.

Ronan McDermott's early goal was followed up by a string of Declan Coulter points, while Luke White saved a penalty from Crowley as Donegal moved into a 1-10 to 0-4 lead, but the Exiles were vastly improved from there. Crowley and Lodge scored 0-2 each before half-time, and once Malcolm Flannery found the net after the break, it was game on.

Last season's relegated side Meath secured an impressive 0-22 to 1-13 win against Sligo at Markievicz Park. Kyle Donnelly saw red for Meath late on and a Joe McHugh goal helped Sligo draw level at 1-12 to 0-15, but Padraig O’Hanrahan fired over some excellent late scores to ensure Meath took the spoils.

Finally, at Echelon Park in Aughrim, two late Diarmuid Masterson efforts alongside a Seanie Germaine score helped Wicklow defeat Tyrone 0-15 to 0-12.