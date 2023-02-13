Ryan: Dalton 'has a point to prove’ after 2022 panel omission 

As statements go, Declan Dalton’s was deafening. The Fr O’Neills man is back and ready to lead the line, hitting eight points as Cork overcame Galway in the Allianz League clash at Pearse Stadium.

“Declan fought fierce hard,” said a delighted Pat Ryan post-match.

“He’s a fierce threat. He can score from anywhere, he’s a great striker of the ball. The one thing he is doing, he is working fierce hard for us at the moment and he has brought that to his game. He has got himself in fantastic shape.

“Obviously he was left of the panel last year and he has a point to prove as well.”

On the one hand, the fact Cork were so superior without several key men is cause for even more encouragement. On the other, it would be nice to have them available at the same time. Ryan confirmed none of the absentees are facing lengthy periods on the sideline bar Robbie O’Flynn.

“Look obviously Robbie is out for six/seven weeks. Sean (O’Donoghue) has got kind of a dead leg, that’s two or three weeks. Patrick (Horgan) and Damien Cahalane could have played today but there was no point starting them.

“Patrick has a bang but no point starting him in a league match but delighted with his attitude last week and look, he’ll be good to go for Westmeath I think.”

Meanwhile, Henry Shefflin was left with much to ponder. Despite a bright start, Galway’s challenge weakened as the tie progressed and a red card for Oisin Salmon at the start of the second half only worsened matters.

“Cork probably did look like the better team in the first half truthfully as well and I think we were probably doing well to be so close to them at that stage,” he admitted.

“We didn’t get any flow. We lacked energy, we looked leggy and they were winning all the breaks and physical contests.

“At this level if you are off a little bit you’ll be exposed and that’s what happened and to be fair they took full initiative at that stage. To be fair the lads fought back well at the end, but up to that point they were obviously far and away the better team.”

On the injury front, Daithi Burke has returned to running after a groin issue. Cathal Mannion made his returned from a hamstring injury and came off when it tightened up late in the tie. New faces filled in admirably, but Shefflin is looking to his leaders with Limerick coming down the tracks next.

“Another serious step for ourselves and we just have to assess things,” he explained.

“I think everyone is trying to build a panel. But I’m looking for players that want to play for Galway and there were some green shoots there today, some newer players that maybe hadn’t played too much or been on the panel and they showed that they were willing to step up.

“But as I said, on the other side some more of the experienced players probably need to up it some levels maybe with a bit more training and hurling, and that is what we are striving to do over the next couple of weeks.”