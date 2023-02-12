Cahill happy to buck narrative around Tipperary losing leads

Mindful that the season is only a pup, Liam Cahill still had enough reason to extol the character of his Tipperary charges in seeing off Kilkenny’s fightback.

As their side's 12-point half-time lead was cut to four with eight minutes of normal time remaining, blue and gold supporters may have feared a repeat of last month's Munster Hurling League loss to Cork when they led by six points in the 66th minute only to be caught and beaten.

But here, thanks in no small part to Jason Forde’s prowess, they hung on to the delight of their manager who expressed a desire to see out the victory when he spoke to his players at the turnaround.

“The message was quite simple, that we had to start the second half, which we did, but we didn’t capitalise. We left two or three scoring chances behind to drive it on to 13, 14, 15 points. We didn’t. When you do that to Kilkenny, you give them oxygen and they came at us.

"To see out the game, that was the primary objective. Because we wouldn’t have been seeing out games well in the past. That would be a narrative that’s out there around Tipperary, that they don’t see out big leads. Today was important then to see it out.”

Compounding that satisfaction was a first Tipperary win over Kilkenny in UPMC Nowlan Park since 2008. A notoriously difficult place for the county to come going back to the 1960s, Cahill was delighted to end that run while putting the result into context.

“It is quite some time,” he acknowledged of the 15-year gap. “We came down with good teams but Kilkenny pride themselves on winning down here and that’s always the way. I’m sure Derek (Lyng) and the boys won’t read too much into this come April when the championship starts. It’s just a bit of work in progress for both sides under new managers, really.”

But for a couple of Aidan Tallis saves in the opening half, Lyng admitted Tipperary could have been out of sight. "Plenty to take out of it, first half wasn't good enough, stood off Tipp, gave them too much room, can't do that, too good a team, they punished us.

“We tightened up definitely in the second half, there was more purpose to it. We played with a bit more pace but we had a few chances that would have brought us close but ultimately we weren't good enough today, second best.”