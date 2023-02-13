Tomas Ó Sé: 'I’d rather learn than come away with a handy win and not learn'

John Kerins Cup: Kildare 2-12 Kerry 0-15.

Despite his side’s three-point defeat to Kildare on Saturday, Kerry under-20 manager Tomas Ó Sé was pleased to have been given plenty of food for thought from this John Kerins Cup (Group 2) opener at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Two first-half goals from towering midfielder Sean Hanafin were the springboard on which the Lilywhites built the foundations for this encouraging victory. The home team made a blistering start to the second period, but Kildare took over in the last 20 minutes to seal a deserved success.

“My attitude towards the John Kerins is getting learnings out of it. If we can learn from today, it’s a good day, and we can look back on it. If we don’t learn from today, then that’s where the worry will come in,” said Ó Sé.

“With games like this, I’d rather learn than come away with a handy win and not learn. You have to look at yourself if you lose a game, no matter what type of a game it is. That’s what we will try to do.”

One huge positive for Kerry in advance of the Munster championship campaign was the return of the impressive Cillian Burke after a long-term back injury. With several of the squad still involved in colleges’ and schools’ competitions, Ó Sé will shuffle the pack again for next weekend’s trip to Dublin.

Scorers for Kildare: S Hanafin (2-1), E Cully, S Farrell, C Dalton, A Fanning (0-2 each), R Burke, N Dolan, L Killian (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: A O’Shea (0-7, 4fs), C Horan (0-2), D Roche, K Evans, C Foley, A Heinrich, K Dennehy, T O’Donnell (0-1 each).

KILDARE: C Barker (Kilcullen); H O’Neill (Clane), T Von Engelbrechten (Johnstownbridge), T Ryan (Naas); F O Giollain (Maynooth), J McGrath (Athy), R Burke (Caragh); S Hanafin (Naas), L Killian (Sallins); C Bolton (Sarsfields), S Farrell (Kilcock), C Flanagan (Maynooth); K Cummins (Naas), C Dalton (Sallins), E Cully (Carbury).

Subs: A Fanning (Clane) for Cummins (ht), N Dolan (Raheens) for Flanagan (ht), J McKevitt (Naas) for O Giollain (40), J Harris (Castlemitchell) for Cully (45), F Cooke (Raheens) for Dalton (51)

KERRY: S Broderick (John Mitchels); D Fleming (Legion), C Browne (Austin Stacks), E Healy (Listowel Emmets); K O’Sullivan (Glenflesk), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), A Segal (Ballyduff); C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), R Stack (Beale); C Horan (Austin Stacks), F O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers), K Evans (Keel); E Hassett (Laune Rangers), A O’Shea (Listry), D Roche (Glenflesk).

Subs: T O’Donnell (Castlegregory) for Stack (ht), C Foley (Kilcummin) for F O’Sullivan (ht), K Dennehy (Beaufort) for Hassett (ht), W Shine (Legion) for Roche (45), C O’Donoghue (St Mary’s) for K O’Sullivan (45), J Nagle (Austin Stacks) for Segal (51), C O’Connell (Castlegregory) for O’Shea (51), D O’Connor (Kenmare Shamrocks) for Fleming (59).

REFEREE: A Long (Cork).