Strong finish sees fourteen-man Waterford past Laois 

NHL Division 1B

Waterford 2-31 Laois 2-19

Despite losing Michael Kiely to a sixth minute red card, fourteen man Waterford ran out twelve point winners over Laois at O'Moore Park on Saturday night.

Davy Fitzgerald's team finished strongly as they got eleven points off the subs bench including six from Austin Gleeson.

Neil Montgomery shot 1-3 from play while Dessie Hutchinson also raised a green flag in the second half. Padraig Fitzgerald marked his league debut with seven first half points.

Laois number six Ryan Mullaney struck 2-2 from play. Willie Maher's men led by two in the third quarter but their challenge faded after Aidan Corby was shown a straight red.

The teams were level seven times in the first half.

Padraig Fitzgerald opened his league account with a free after just 40 seconds. Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland replied with a long distance free. Ian Shanahan sent the hosts ahead.

Déise forward Michael Kiely then received a straight red card on six minutes after an off the ball incident in front of the Laois goal.

Paddy Purcell played as the extra man for the home side and sent over a monster point.

On 24 minutes, Waterford number one Billy Nolan saved from James Keyes. Ryan Mullaney levelled matters for the fifth time at six points each.

In the 26th minute, Neil Montgomery finished to the top corner of the net for the visitors (1-6 to 0-6). A long range point from Mark Fitzgerald gave them a four point cushion. On the half hour mark, a high ball broke to Martin Phelan and he fed Laois number six Ryan Mullaney who blasted home. A Stephen Maher free tied the game again. Jack Prendergast and Jack Kelly swapped points before Prendergast set up Fitzgerald for his seventh point of the half (five from play). The fourteen men went in 1-10 to 1-9 to the good at the break.

In the first play of the second half, Nolan blocked a close range effort from Mullaney, with Maher converting the subsequent 65. McNulty nudged Waterford back ahead. Mullaney levelled from a tight angle before Maher dummied his man and split the posts to give Laois the initiative. Jamie Barron and Calum Lyons hit back at the other end.

On 42 minutes, Laois went down to fourteen as Aidan Corby got his marching orders for a high challenge on Neil Montgomery.

Fitzgerald missed two frees before Martin Phelan supplied Ryan Mullaney for his second goal of the night (2-12 to 1-13).

Davy Fitzgerald called Patrick Curran and Austin Gleeson from the Waterford bench.

On 49 minutes, Laois were caught in possession with Enda Rowland out of his goal and the away side capitalised as Curran found Dessie Hutchinson who rattled the bottom corner (2-14 to 2-13).

The favourites pulled away after that. Gleeson notched six points on his introduction (three from play) while Calum Lyons slotted four from play. Ballygunner teenager Patrick Fitzgerald got his league debut in the closing stages and registered two injury time points.

Scorers for Waterford: Padraig Fitzgerald 0-7 (5fs), N Montgomery 1-3, A Gleeson 0-6 (3fs), D Hutchinson 1-1, C Lyons 0-4, J Barron, Patrick Fitzgerald, R Halloran 0-2 each, S McNulty, M Fitzgerald, J Prendergast, P Curran 0-1 each.

Scorers for Laois: R Mullaney 2-2, S Maher 0-7 (5fs, 1 65), A Dunphy, R King 0-2 each, E Rowland (free), J Kelly, P Purcell, I Shanahan, M Phelan, L Senior 0-1 each.

Waterford: B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty; J Prendergast, C Lyons, M Fitzgerald; C Daly, J Barron; T Barron, J Fagan, N Montgomery; D Hutchinson, P Fitzgerald, M Kiely.

Subs: P Curran for T Barron (41), A Gleeson for Padraig Fitzgerald (47), R Halloran for Daly (54), C Ryan for McNulty (55), Patrick Fitzgerald for Hutchinson (69).

Laois: E Rowland; D Hartnett, P Delaney, F C Fennell; P Dunne, R Mullaney, J Kelly; P Purcell, I Shanahan; A Corby, S Maher, T Keyes; M Phelan, J Keyes, A Dunphy.

Subs: R King for T Keyes (45) , L Senior for Kelly (56), J Duggan for Dunphy (56), L O'Connell for J Keyes (62), J Walsh for Phelan (64).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin)