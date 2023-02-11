Summerhill College down Coláiste Bhaile Chláir to set up St Brendan's battle 

Mezzino Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior “A” Final

Summerhill College 0-16 Coláiste Bhaile Chláir 1-9

Summerhill College used the wind, and their superior strength and athleticism to overpower a more youthful Coláiste Bhaile Chláir side in Saturday afternoon’s Connacht Schools Senior “A” Final, as their Sligo U-20 panellists Dames Donlon, Dillon Walsh, Eli Rooney and Ronan Niland dominated the centre of the pitch, as well as carrying the bulk of the scoring load.

Not for the first time this year, Summerhill trailed at half time, with 1-3 from corner forward Jack Mullen – 1-2 from play – the main ingredient in Coláiste Bhaile Chláir’s 1-5 to 0-4 win.

Joint manager for Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, former Mayo footballer Maurice Sheridan, spoke about how he was concerned at that stage about his team’s four wides and four shots dropped short in that period, and sure enough the contest changed utterly immediately after half-time.

A quickfire burst of scores from Mark McDaniel, Walsh, Donlon and Rooney drew them level, and while Gerard O’Riordan made an impact off the bench for Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, with Jack Mullen continuing to be a threat, Summerhill’s were now enjoying a lot more possession and carrying the ball effectively through the middle third.

Rooney set up his St. Mary’s club colleague Ronan Niland for another levelling score after 19 minutes of the second half, making it 0-11 to 1-8, and this time around, Summerhill kicked on with a string of points.

Rooney, Niland (two frees) and McDaniel pushed the lead out to four points, leaving the Galway school chasing a goal. Outstanding work from O’Connor opened up a chance for Jack Lonergan, but the Claregalway clubman snatched at his shot, blazing it high and wide from the 13 metre line.

Daniel Fitzmaurice brought the gap back to three to keep tensions high, but great work from Donlon set up one last chance for Rooney, and a typically stylish finish from the full forward proved to be the insurance score that confirmed their win, and set up a Hogan Cup semi-final clash with Munster winners, St. Brendan’s of Killarney.

The win crowned a great afternoon for Sligo football, as earlier in the day, late points from Tommy Ross and Dylan McLoughlin edged St. Attracta’s of Tubbercurry over the line by a single point, 0-11 to 1-7, against Roscommon CBS in the “B” decider.

A goal from Jamie Betts midway through the second half, with corner back Eoghan Carthy adding a point from the next play, pushed Roscommon CBS 1-6 to 0-7 ahead, but the South Sligo side had much more balance in their attack, with Tom Bailey (0-2), Aiden Marren (0-2), Josh Flynn (0-2) and Michael Clifford (0-3, 0-2f) all scoring well, while Roscommon CBS leaned too heavily on Roscommon U-20 footballer Rory Carthy, who scored 0-6.

St. Attracta’s now advance to an All-Ireland semi-final clash with Abbey CBS later this month.

Scorers for Summerhill College: R Niland 0-6 (0-5f), E Rooney 0-4 (0-2f), D Walsh and M McDaniel 0-2 each, J Donlon (f) and S O’Neill 0-1 each.

Scorers for Coláiste Bhaile Chláir: J Mullen 1-5 (0-2f), L O’Connor 0-2, D Kilcommins and D Fitzmaurice 0-1 each.

Summerhill College: D O’Brien; R O’Callaghan, E Keane, R O’Hehir; R O’Kelly-Lynch, J Donlon, J Campbell; D Walsh, P O’Brien; M Carroll, R Niland, M McDaniel; S O’Neill, E Rooney, G Lynch.

Subs: J Walsh for Carroll (47), C Flynn for Lynch (50).

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir: E McGrath; E Geraghty, C Hanley, L O’Connor; O Kelly, C Greaney, R Flaherty; D Kilcommins, C Trayers; C Murphy, J Lonergan, O Morgan; J Mullen, J Ramsay, S Curley.

Subs: E Monaghan for Ramsay (h-t), G O’Riordan for Murphy (43), D Fitzmaurice for Morgan (56).

Referee: John Glavey (Mayo).