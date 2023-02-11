Two-goal hero Sean Hanafin helps Kildare defeat Kerry in U20 John Kerins Cup

Kildare 2-12 Kerry 0-15

Despite shooting twice as many wides (ten to five), two first half goals from midfielder Sean Hanafin were the key scores as Kildare deservedly edged out Kerry in this U-20 John Kerins Cup Group 2 encounter at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The green flags, in the 13th minute and just before half-time, enabled the Lilywhites to take a three-point lead (2-4 to 0-7) into the interval, as Kerry were too reliant on Cillian Burke, Aaron O’Shea and Conor Horan for inspiration early on.

On the resumption, gaining considerable impact off the bench, the home team quickly got into their stride with five of the next seven points to seize the initiative (0-13 to 2-6) but, disappointingly for manager Tomas O Se, they failed to kick on from there.

With Kildare always dangerous with their direct running through the centre, and with Hanafin and Luke Killian a powerful partnership in the middle of the park, the visitors were the better side in the last 20 minutes, substitute Adam Fanning lofting over the game’s final two points to seal an encouraging victory.

Scorers for Kildare: S Hanafin 2-1, E Cully, S Farrell, C Dalton, A Fanning 0-2 each, R Burke, N Dolan, L Killian 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kerry: A O’Shea 0-7 (0-4fs), C Horan 0-2, D Roche, K Evans, C Foley, A Heinrich, K Dennehy, T O’Donnell 0-1 each.

KILDAR E: C Barker; H O’Neill, T Von Engelbrechten, T Ryan; F O Giollain, J McGrath, R Burke; S Hanafin, L Killian; C Bolton, S Farrell, C Flanagan; K Cummins, C Dalton, E Cully.

Subs: A Fanning for Cummins (ht), N Dolan for Flanagan (ht), J McKevitt for O Giollain (40), J Harris for Cully (45), F Cooke for Dalton (51).

KERRY: S Broderick (John Mitchels); D Fleming (Legion), C Browne (Austin Stacks), E Healy (Listowel Emmets); K O’Sullivan (Glenflesk), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), A Segal (Ballyduff); C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), R Stack (Beale); C Horan (Austin Stacks), F O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers), K Evans (Keel); E Hassett (Laune Rangers), A O’Shea (Listry), D Roche (Glenflesk).

Subs: T O’Donnell (Castlegregory) for Stack (ht), C Foley (Kilcummin) for F O’Sullivan (ht), K Dennehy (Beaufort) for Hassett (ht), W Shine (Legion) for Roche (45), C O’Donoghue (St Mary’s) for K O’Sullivan (45), J Nagle (Austin Stacks) for Segal (51), C O’Connell (Castlegregory) for O’Shea (51), D O’Connor (Kenmare Shamrocks) for Fleming (59).

Referee: A Long (Cork).