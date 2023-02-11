Corcoran converts late on to earn draw for Cork under 20s

In what turned out to be a nip-and-tuck affair, St Mary’s forward and top-scorer Olan Corcoran registered as the clock wound down following a foul which was drawn by Joey Gibson.
DRAW SALAVAGED: Olan Corcoran, Cork, Conor McWey and Stephen Lennon, Laois. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 16:37
Therese O’Callaghan

Cork 1-11 Laois 1-11 

Olan Corcoran claimed a draw for Cork in the opening round of the John Kerins Cup (U20F) at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday afternoon. 

In what turned out to be a nip-and-tuck affair, the St Mary’s forward and top-scorer registered as the clock wound down following a foul which was drawn by Joey Gibson.

This was a typical pre-season competition with both management teams giving game time to their panel.

Although, it must be said, Laois will be the more disappointed heading home as they were let down by inaccuracy, off target on numerous occasions.

They will, however, have a chance to put this right when they entertain Roscommon in the next round. Cork, meanwhile, travel to play Galway in this other Group 1 tie.

Kerry, Kildare, Dublin and Meath make up Group 2.

Cork got the dream start when Corcoran netted after just 22 seconds. He was alert to the breaking ball after a shot from Niall Kelly came back off the post.

The hosts went on to lead 1-3 to 0-2 after quarter of an hour, with Corcoran, Hugh O’Connor and Conor Daly providing the Cork scores. Cathal Lee got Laois un-and-running, there was one from a free from Colin Dunne as well.

The momentum swung in Laois’ favour in the 17th minute when an interception from Jack Byrne found Dunne, who rifled the net.

Cork maintained their grip coming up to half-time through Daly and O’Connor, but Oisin Hooney and Dunne closed the gap, 1-5 to 1-4 at the break.

Cork introduced five substitutes at the interval. One of these, Eoin de Burca stretched the lead.

Laois were not found wanting either when it came to endeavour, Conor Heffernan and Oisin Hooney launching a brace to tie the game for the first time, 1-6 each.

De Burca and Dunne then swapped scores at the three quarter mark.

The sides were tied three more times before a Dunne free - following a foul on centre-back Simon Fingleton - put the Leinster side ahead for the first time, 1-11 to 1-10.

Around the same time, Cork were reduced to 14 players when defender Richard O’Sullivan received a black card.

They wouldn’t be outdone though, managing to hold out for a share of the spoils through Corcoran’s equaliser.

Scorers for Cork: O Corcoran (1-4, 0-2 frees), H O’Connor (0-1 free), E de Burca (0-1 mark) and C Daly (0-2 each), N Kelly (0-1).

Scorers for Laois: C Dunne (1-6, 0-5 frees), O Hooney (0-2), J Kelly, C Heffernan and C Lee (0-1 each).

CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), D Murray (Glanmire); M Quirke (Ballinora), J Kevane (Carbery Rangers), R O’Sullivan (Newcestown); S Dore (Ballincollig), E Nash (Douglas, Capt); M McSweeney (Knocknagree), H O’Connor (Newmarket), P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers); N Kelly (Newcestown), C Daly (Clonakilty), O Corcoran (St Mary’s).

Subs: T O’Mahony (Castlehaven) for J O’Driscoll, E de Burca (St Michael’s) for E Nash, P O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for H O’Connor, C Kenneally (Clonakilty) for P O’Driscoll, J Gibson (Mayfield) for N Kelly (all half-time), C Dodd (Canovee) for D Murray (40-43 bs), O O’Sullivan (Kilmeen) for M McSweeney (44), C Dodd for J Kevane (54).

LAOIS: C Brown (Portlaoise); S Lennon (O’Dempsey’s), B Dempsey (Portlaoise), S McGrath (Grange Cullen); C McWey (Ballyroan Abbey), S Fingleton (Park/Ratheniska, Capt), D Slevin (Portarlington); C Heffernan (Killeshin), B Reddin (Portlaoise); O Hooney (St Joseph’s), C Lee (Clonaslee St Manmans), J Brennan (Crettyard); D Costello (Emo), J Byrne (Grange Cullen), C Dunne (Arles-Killeen).

Subs: K O’Donnell (Portlaoise) for C Lee, C Murphy (St Joseph’s) for J Brennan), S Fitzpatrick (Ballyroan Abbey) for D Costello (all 40), J Kelly (Crettyard) for B Reddin, T Fennelly (Emo) for J Byrne (both 52).

Referee: Timmy McGrath (Limerick).

