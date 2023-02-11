Boys of '23 looking to add names to St Brendan's College history

To be on the wall. To be part of a tradition that goes back almost 95 years. To hang as equals with some of the most household names in Kerry football. That is the ambition of so many students when they pass through the doors of St Brendan’s College as green and sprightly first years.

The wall is already well stocked. There are 23 framed pictures of 23 Corn Uí Mhuirí winning teams, stemming from the maiden victors in 1929 to the most recent crowd from 12 months ago. No school in the province has produced as many Corn Uí Mhuirí winning teams as the Sem.

For those already on the wall, a motivation on Saturday is to become the first St Brendan’s team since the class of 1974 to successfully defend the Munster schools football crown.

“Tradition does count,” said Sem manager Kieran Herlihy ahead of the school’s 39th Corn Uí Mhuirí final appearance on Saturday lunchtime.

“We are lucky with the effort that is being made by clubs in East Kerry. There is fabulous investment in facilities in nearly all the clubs.

“So, when the lads come into us in first year, while they aren't roaring and shouting about it, they have quiet aspirations and ambitions. So we have to have our bus in order inside, that we are organised up through the grades and that we are retaining guys so that we have big numbers when they reach senior. And then at senior, that we are organised and professional so that these guys can go, this is serious.

“What makes our job easier then is that these boys want to end up on the wall. They want to end up on the wall with their panel, saying I was one of those guys.

“And every now and again we might throw out that when you want a son or grandson coming into the hall, you want them to see you on the wall. That lights the fire for them.”

Saturday’s decider is the first Cork-Kerry final since Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne edged Rochestown, after a replay, in 2015. A Kerry school has won each iteration of the competition going back to 2011 when Coláiste Chríost Rí were the last Cork school to reach the summit.

Herlihy doesn’t necessarily agree with the suggestion that Saturday's game will provide a snapshot of where the counties stand in terms of underage strength.

“I don't know if it is going to be a reflection of where things are in Munster. Any fella that gets to a Corn Uí Mhuirí final is going to be full of desire, irrespective of what county they are from.

“I expect there is going to be a bit of pressure on Rochestown because it is going back to 1950 [since they won it last]. No matter how you try to prepare guys, that baggage can weigh heavily a small little bit.”

Aodhán O’Neill is already up on the wall. He was introduced as a second half sub during last year’s Munster final win. He again came off the bench in the All-Ireland final defeat.

O’Neill wants to be up on the wall as part of a Hogan Cup winning Sem side. There are four such pictures already in the school from 1969, '92, 2016, and '17.

“It was a brilliant experience,” O’Neill said of last year’s run to the concluding day of action in Croke Park.

“We trained desperate hard all the way up. Obviously, the day in Croker was disappointing. I'd say there were seven of us from this year’s team involved, it made us better footballers because of it. We are eager to get back there again and right that wrong.”

O’Neill, who lines out at centre-forward for the class of 2023, is the sole member of the starting team not to hail from an East Kerry club. His daily commute to school is much, much longer than that of his teammates, seeing as he makes the 130km round-trip from Reenard in South Kerry.

“I take no notice of it now,” said O’Neill of his long trek to and from school. “My uncle went to the school and a few boys from Portmagee won a Hogan Cup in '68. There would have always been some South Kerry links there and it is nice to keep it going because realistically it is not going to happen that much anymore.”