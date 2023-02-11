Players report that smart sliotar not so clever

One weekend into the smart sliotar’s existence in senior inter-county hurling and there are knives being sharpened for the game’s latest initiative.

While no official complaints have been reported to the GAA, three camps have claimed to the Irish Examiner that hurleys have been cracked by the new balls.

First used in last year’s U20 All-Ireland championship, the smart sliotar raised no issues but then it is being struck with greater speed and power in the senior game in which there are also more training sessions and games.

Featuring a microchip in its core, the authenticity of the manufacturer can be identified by scanning the smart sliotar with an app on a mobile phone. It verifies that the ball is adherent to the specifications as set out in the GAA Official Guide as per a motion that was passed at Congress last year. The initiative is aimed at ensuring sliotars perform consistently to uphold the game’s integrity as well as establishing the ethical provenance of the ball’s production.

While officials acknowledge the strike or feel of one brand can differ to another, the objective had been to standardise the sliotar so that it would become almost negligible. However, the difference has been noticeable to the game’s leading players.

On Thursday, the Irish Examiner contacted seven players, managers and coaches across Division 1 and 2 for their thoughts on the smart sliotar. Providing their feedback anonymously, one reported no issues, while the other six were mildly to heavily critical of the balls.

“I don’t think there were enough valid reasons to change the balls,” said a Division 1 manager. “You’re deadening the weight of the sliotar, and more shots are dropping short."

A manager in the same division offered: “The quality isn’t consistent across the brands and hurleys have been broken as a result. Players are happy with some and not others.”

A Division 1, Group B player remarked: “They are okay. Some are very hard when new and have cracked hurleys. Still getting used to them as they are different from last year. It’s the same for everybody though so I don’t consider it an issue.”

A Division 1, Group A player felt the current ball is an improvement on last year’s sliotars. “The match ball we used at the weekend was the best of what I have seen since the yellow ball came in, but that’s not to say it’s good or anything.

“The problem is when the ball gets cold there’s no feel to them. They bounce off your hurley, break it at times and you don’t know where they’re going to go. I know they have to cut down the distance but they could do that another way.”

NOT SO SMART: A smart sliotar is taken from a bag before the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Another Division 1, Group B hurler stated: “There are mixed opinions within the panel and I wouldn’t be in favour of it. The rims seem bigger and more awkward than what we had been using.”

A top-flight coach said: “I would be happy with the overall concept and the underpinning ambition to provide greater data and science to the game. However, I would be disappointed with the quality of the sliotars at present.”

Until such time as a battery can be fitted into the sliotar without impinging on its playability, that remains an ambition, but the negative responses will surprise the sliotar workgroup when inter-county players had been integral to the testing of the balls. Two field tests were supervised by the committee who met remotely on 24 occasions.

None of the respondees claimed that the presence of a microchip was to blame for the lack of quality, which will come as some relief. However, the limited number of smart sliotar manufacturers – only two are supplying the ball at present – and the new specifications of the ball appear to be bugbears.

As of last year, the diameter of the sliotar not including the rim must be between 69 millimetres and 72mm, have a mass of between 110 and 116 grams while the height of the rims have to be between 1.8mm and 2.6mm and the rim width 3.6mm and 5.4mm. The thickness of the leather, chrome or synthetic, has to be between 1.8mm and 2.7mm with a laminated coating not greater than 0.15mm.

Meanwhile, the yellow, non-chipped sliotar will be rolled out to club hurling next year. A total of 27 companies have applied to confirm to the specifications and sign up to the ethical guidelines enforced by the World Federation of Sports Goods Industry. They are putting forward their sliotars for testing so that they become available as part of the regulated club market in 2024. As of October last year, 16 sliotar suppliers were compliant with the new specifications.

As for the smart sliotar, it is envisaged that at least another three companies will supply them in the not-too-distant future. More choice could be the answer to alleviating these teething problems.