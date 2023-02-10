Ten motions to change under-age grades listed on the clár of GAA Annual Congress

A total of 10 motions pertaining to changing the under-age grades are listed on the clár of GAA Annual Congress.

Due to take place in Croke Park next Friday and Saturday, there will be strong support at the gathering for the return of the even age grades as default.

Six counties – Derry, Down, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Tyrone and Waterford – have sponsored its return from U14 to U18. To be eligible to play adult club, they stipulate a player shall have celebrated his 17th birthday prior to January 1 of the championship year.

Kerry, via their club Parnells, seek to have the even age grades continued to U12 but want to see players who have turned 18 before the start of the championship year to quality for adult club. They also pursue a return of U21 level in inter-county football and hurling.

Central Council’s recent decision to give counties discretion in how they formulate their age grades could yet see some of the motions withdrawn. Ard Chomhairle last month gave them the go-ahead, if they so choose, to return to U18, while allowing 18-year-olds to line out in adult matches from March 1 in any given year.

The suite of disciplinary measures devised by the Central Competitions Control Committee, Hearings Committee and Appeals Committee are also included. Among them is the increase of the maximum ban for an individual from 96 weeks to 240 weeks, and the doubling of a sanction for an unsuccessful hearing that is considered “frivolous or vexatious”.

The measures were prompted by a series of violent incidents including assaults on referees and a few counties’ successes in querying the GAA’s disciplinary system. It is recommended that penalties for infractions by team officials previously on a match-ban basis to change to a combination of a time-based suspension and match bans.

Any type of physical interference by a team official towards an opposing player or team official would be upgraded from a Category III (a) infraction to a Category IV (a) infraction (minor physical interference). After incidents in the county last year, Wexford also have two motions relating to increasing suspensions for assaults on match officials.

Jointly proposed by Kerry and the Munster Council, their Liam MacCarthy Cup motion would see the county qualify for the Munster SHC should they win the Joe McDonagh Cup. Galway are also seeking entry into the Leinster or Munster minor hurling championship this year.

All motions require 60% support to be passed into rule except for two proposals including Liam Griffin’s for all clubs to provide hurling from U7 to U10 and the reformatting of the GAA Official Guide, to be finalised at a Special Congress later this year. Both need a simple majority as they would form new rules if successful.

As previously reported, the playing rules committee are recommending that all but the four players contesting a throw-in at the start of a half must be behind each 45-metre line as opposed to the 65m lines as is currently.

They also want to punish interference with posts when the ball is in flight from a free or sideline kick or puck and a score does not result. In that event, the referee would order the dead ball to be retaken. In general play, if a referee believes a score has been prevented by an opponent interfering with the goalposts that score shall be permitted.

Of the 62 motions, 14 are housekeeping or tidying up proposals from the rules advisory committee largely reacting to anomalies or situations that occurred during the year.

The sliotar and hurling workgroup are looking for failure to comply with a referee’s instruction to use the smart sliotar at senior inter-county level be made a yellow card offence. They are also set to revise the widely flouted regulation size limit of the hurley bas.