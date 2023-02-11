Corn Uí Mhuirí final: Four to keep an eye on in Mallow

Callum Cronin (St Brendan’s College, Killarney)

We really could have picked any of the Sem inside line such have been the scoring returns posted by Cronin, Luke Crowley, and Alex Hennigan in recent weeks. And while Hennigan stands as St Brendans' top scorer with 4-10, we’ve gone with the forward one place and one point behind him on the scoring chart.

Glenflesk’s Cronin kicked three points in the semi-final. It was only the second game of the campaign where he hadn’t found the net. His five goals to date speak volumes of the threat he carries.

Kevin Lyons (St Francis College, Rochestown)

Full-back on the All-Ireland winning Cork minor hurling team in 2021 and centre-back on the St Francis College All-Ireland winning Senior B hurling team last spring, Lyons has shown himself to be a talented dual operator in recent months.

The Ballygarvan clubman was one of Roco’s hardest working performers in the semi-final win over Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, even getting forward for a point from his midfield base. But given the depth of firepower in the Sem attack, his assistance will be required more in defence than going forward in Mallow.

Cian Lynch (St Brendan’s College, Killarney)

Lynch of Glenflesk was corner-back on the 2022 Sem team that went all the way to the All-Ireland final. Injury meant he was forced to sit out the three group games of the current campaign but slotted seamlessly into the number three shirt upon his return for the two knockout wins post-Christmas. The Sem didn’t concede a green flag in either game. Lynch, the team captain, will be hoping to extend that record on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Coakley (St Francis College, Rochestown)

In the absence of the injured Brian Hayes, Coakley has assumed the roles of Roco tormentor-in-chief and free-taker. The inside Douglas forward top-scored with 1-4 and 0-3 respectively in their quarter and semi-final victories. His three points last time out, mind, were all dead-ball efforts and so if there is to be a first Cork winner of the Corn Uí Mhuirí since 2011, then Roco will need Coakley doing the business from play and placed ball. This is one match up the Sem must get correct.