Weekend previews: Cork aim to back up positive start, Tipp and Cats renew rivalry 

SATURDAY

Allianz Hurling League, Round 2.

Division 1, Group A.

Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds 7pm (J. Owens, Wexford) Live RTÉ.

Backing Limerick at this time comes with a health warning when they could be loading up their training during the week, as they have done these last couple of seasons. Nevertheless, the return of Nickie Quaid, Kyle Hayes, Cian Lynch and Peter Casey can’t be ignored. They won’t want to give a psychological inch to a team that stared them down last summer even if it may have contributed to their ultimate undoing. Neither team should stand off the other here and Brian Lohan will discover plenty about the tolerance of his youngbloods’ bellies for spice. Limerick will want to give their support an early season performance to cheer. Verdict: Limerick.

OLD RIVALRY: Dan Morrissey of Limerick catches the sliotar ahead of Clare's Patrick Crotty. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Division 1, Group B.

Laois v Waterford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park 5pm (S. Stack, Dublin) Live TG4.

A disappointing outing for Laois last weekend, although Willie Maher was full of praise for how Tipperary went about their business. He will expect a response in Portlaoise and Waterford will be without key men through injury and suspension but it’s winning games like this which will illustrate the depth of their panel. Verdict: Waterford.

Division 3A.

Armagh v Monaghan, Box-It Athletic Grounds 2pm (P. Owens, Down).

A top-of-the-table clash as both teams began their campaigns with victories, Armagh’s over Louth the more impressive. Verdict: Armagh.

Division 3B.

Cavan v Warwickshire, Kingspan Breffni 1pm (C. Daly, Kildare).

A great opening day result for Cavan against Longford and they can back it up. Verdict: Cavan.

Leitrim v Lancashire, Drumshanbo 2pm (A. McAleer, Donegal).

Lancashire open their campaign here but Leitrim are up and running. Verdict: Leitrim.

SUNDAY

Division 1, Group A.

Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park 2pm (S. Cleere, Kilkenny).

It was quite the thumping Westmeath received in Ennis last week but they will be building up towards what is likely to be a relegation final against Laois. Wexford aren’t the type of team that will rack up the scores like Clare did. Neverthless, they will want to put an uninspiring home defeat to Galway behind them on this visit. Verdict: Wexford.

Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium 2pm (J. Murphy, Limerick) TG4 app, Deferred TV.

Pat Ryan’s hand was forced a little with injuries to Seán O’Donoghue and Robbie O’Flynn but he probably would have been planning a couple of changes for this trip west. That rousing finish against Limerick was heartening even if some of the reaction to it has been exaggerative and doesn’t reflect the headstart Cork have had on the All-Ireland champions the past couple of months. Galway were composed in seeing off Wexford and shouldn’t be ruffled too much although Cork have more firepower. Keep their discipline and it’s a Galway win. Verdict: Galway.

Division, 1 Group B.

Kilkenny v Tipperary, UPMC Nowlan Park 1.30pm (P. Murphy, Carlow) Live TG4.

No, the odds still haven’t changed last time we checked – Kilkenny are underdogs at home to their neighbours who they have regularly beaten in the Cats’ lair. Tipperary are moving well, Gearóid O’Connor is blossoming well, but there is probably a little too much fanfare around them so early in the year, especially when they tailed off badly in the Munster HL final against Cork.

NO QUARTER GIVEN: Tipperary's Jason Forde and Niall Brassil of Kilkenny. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

At least the work-rate is there but it should be present among the striped men too and they have Ballyhale Shamrocks men back in tow. Kilkenny seem to be harshly judged on their edgy win in Belfast but it has been a difficult place to pick up points in recent years. Verdict: Kilkenny.

Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park 3.30pm (C. Lyons, Cork) Live TG4.

Darren Gleeson knows a win here and they might be able to kiss all their relegation worries away. Dublin should have made life easier for themselves in Dungarvan when they had two more men than Waterford but an away point is worth something. In Donnycarney, Micheál Donoghue will want to see them play that inch or two taller. Antrim will push them all the way but a home win seems most likely. Verdict: Dublin.

Division 2A.

Offaly v Derry, Glenisk O’Connor Park 1pm (C. Cunning, Antrim).

Derry weren’t able to make the numerical advantage work at home to Kerry and Offaly aren’t going to afford them much slack either as they look to maintain their push for a final spot. Verdict: Offaly.

Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park 2pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary).

A disappointing Round 1 for Carlow where they were a distant second best to Kildare and they will get no sympathy on this trip to Tralee as Kerry aim to retain their 100% start. Verdict: Kerry.

Kildare v Down, Manguard Plus Kildare CoE, Hawkfield 2.30pm (S. Hynes, Galway).

The Lilywhites could be the dark horses in this division as much as David Herity’s progress with them has been evident and Naas performing well in the Leinster senior club championship. Verdict: Kildare.

Division 2B.

London v Donegal, McGovern Park, Ruislip 1pm (J. Clarke, Cavan).

There should be little to separate the two in this clash as London were just squeezed out by Tyrone last weekend. Verdict: Draw.

Wicklow v Tyrone, Echelon Park, Aughrim 2pm (K. Brady, Louth).

Wicklow are a tougher prospect at home but after an emotional first game without Damian Casey out of the way Tyrone will play with more freedom. Verdict: Tyrone.

Sligo v Meath, Markievicz Park 2pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

Ten-point victors over Wicklow, Meath are making tracks and should be one of the finalists next month. Verdict: Meath.

Division 3A.

Roscommon v Louth, Dr Hyde Park 2pm (B. Keon, Galway).

Roscommon can go one better than the point they took over Mayo last weekend. Verdict: Roscommon.

Fermanagh v Mayo, St Joseph’s Park, Ederney 2pm (M. Farrell, Roscommon).

Mayo should have enough in their repertoire to take the points. Verdict: Mayo.