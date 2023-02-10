St Brendan's manager Herlihy calls for Munster air dome

The manager of the St Brendan’s College Killarney team that will contest Saturday’s Corn Uí Mhuirí decider has said Munster could do with an air dome to ensure winter fixtures run to schedule.

Two of St Brendan’s games en route to Saturday’s final had to be postponed and rescheduled for later dates because of rain and snow, with manager Kieran Herlihy remarking that there is need for an air dome in Munster, the same as they have in Connacht.

The Connacht GAA air dome, built for €3.1m and in use since the winter of 2021, is a regular venue for schools' games in the province and also plays host to inter-county FBD League fixtures each January.

“In terms of the importance of the Sigerson Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí at this time of the year, it is inevitable that there are going to be games put off because of weather.

“It is fine having your split season and squeezing the calendar, but you’d want proper facilities to ensure the games can go ahead to schedule.

What they have above in Connacht, you’d probably need one of them down our side of the country,” said Herlihy ahead of Saturday’s Corn Uí Mhuirí decider against St Francis College Rochestown (Mallow, 1pm).

The question of an air dome being developed in Munster was put to Munster GAA CEO Kieran Leddy by the Irish Examiner this time last year. Leddy’s response was that their priorities lie elsewhere for the time being.

“Our focus at the moment would be on facilities in each county. Take centres of excellence — we’d be involved in funding Caherlohan in Clare, we’ve provided funding for Dr Morris Park in Tipperary, and we’ve provided significant funding for Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the artificial pitch next to it.

“Limerick are improving the facilities in their own centre of excellence, and we’re involved there also. And of course we have Walsh Park in Waterford on the horizon. That requires a significant upgrade, and we’ll be involved in helping to fund that.

“That capital development within counties is what we’re looking at for the next number of years. What we’re looking for in the short term is a certain standard of facility in all counties for use by county teams.”