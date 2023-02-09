Fitzgibbon Cup: Kiely hat-trick helps defending champs UL into semis

University of Limerick 4-19 University College Dublin 0-10

University of Limerick took another step towards defending their Fitzgibbon Cup title, with a 21-point demolition of UCD on Shannonside. The winners had a hat-trick from Waterford’s Michael Kiely, and were able to ease to victory, after holding an eight-point buffer at half-time.

They set up a clash away to SETU Waterford, who will have home advantage against this star-studded Limerick side. UL, managed by Limerick man, Brian Ryan, elected to rotate goalkeepers for this clash with Rhys Shelly taking the spot of All-Ireland Club winner, Dean Mason between the sticks.

Unfortunately, for the Moycarkey/Borris clubman, he went off injured after 21 minutes, but not before denying Eoin Guilfoyle a breakthrough goal for the Dublin side. Moments after this intervention, UL found the net for themselves, with Kiely finishing powerfully from close range.

This gave UL a 1-5 to 0-1 lead with points already coming easily from Limerick’s Adam English, Clare’s Mark Rodgers and James Power of Waterford. They scored all of their 1-10 in the opening half from play with UCD relying on scores from frees taken by Galway senior player, Donal O’Shea.

O’Shea was joined on the scoresheet by Colum Prendiville, but in truth, UL were very comfortable. Gearoid O’Connor, and a trio of points from Courcey Rovers star, Sean Twomey helping them to a comfortable interval advantage.

UCD did raise their quality in the third quarter, but not before a second goal for UL. A turnover from Mike Gough saw him feed Rodgers who found Kiely to deliver the killer blow. UCD fired the next five points and did threaten an unlikely comeback but UL stepped on the gas and moved out of sight.

The loss of Colin Coughlan to a hamstring complaint didn’t phase them with further scores from O’Connor, and Power re-establishing the lead. The third goal came from Power on 47 minutes, courtesy of an eye-of-the-needle pass from the marvellous English.

UL were also able to introduce from the bench Conor Flaherty, who’d lined out, in goals, for the Sigerson Cup 24-hours previous, with the Galway man chasing a double, having come so close 12 months ago. The UL management also featured Anthony Nash, who worked as part of Ryan’s backroom team with South Liberties in Limerick last term.

The final goal, his hat-trick, came from the prolific Kiely. UCD had little in reply and were always underdogs having finished second in the group phase to UCC.

Ryan’s charges could hit well over a dozen wides over the hour, but it mattered little with their goal threat overwhelming their opponents.

Scorers for University of Limerick: M Kiely 3-0; G O’Connor 0-5 (0-2f), J Power 1-2; A English 0-4; S Twomey 0-3; C Coughlan, M Rogers, B O’Mara, B O’Sullivan, C Flaherty 0-1 each.

Scorers for University College Dublin: D O’Shea 0-6 (6f); C Prendiville, L Murphy 0-2 each.

University of Limerick: R Shelly (Tipperary); TJ Brennan (Kilkenny), M Fitzgerald (Waterford), M Gough (Clare); K Sampson (Offaly), B O’Mara (Tipperary), D Corcoran (Kilkenny); B O’Sullivan (Cork), C Coughlan (Limerick); A English (Limerick), G O’Connor (Tipperary), S Twomey (Cork); M Rogers (Clare), M Kiely (Waterford), J Power (Waterford).

Subs: D Mason (Kilkenny) for Shelly (21 – inj), C Flaherty (Galway) for Coughlan (37 – inj), C Galvin (Clare) for Twomey (37), P Crotty (Clare) for Rogers (49), P Dunne for Fitzgerald (51).

University College Dublin: E Hogan (Dublin); I Ó hEithir (Dublin), M Walsh (Galway), E Ryan (Wexford); D O’Carroll (Kilkenny), C O Cathasaigh (Dublin), E Geraghty (Galway); M Twomey (Waterford), E Guilfoyle (Kilkenny); C Prendiville (Kilkenny), L O’Brien (Waterford), D O’Shea (Galway); J Duggan (Laois), D Purcell (Dublin) L Murphy (Dublin).

Subs: C Rogers (Meath) for O’Brien (37), D O’Keeffe (Waterford) for Geraghty (44), K Egan (Waterford) for Duggan (49), E Purcell (Tipperary) for Murphy (52), C Hoban (Kilkenny) for Guilfoyle (54).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).