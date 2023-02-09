Cork make four changes for Galway clash, Cian Lynch returns for Limerick

Limerick’s two-time hurler of the year Cian Lynch is in line to make his first start for the county since last April when he captains the side against Clare
IN FROM THE START: Shane Kingston of Cork celebrates after the Allianz Hurling League win over Limerick. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 21:28
John Fogarty

Cork have posted four changes from the team that beat Limerick for Sunday’s Division 1, Group A trip to Galway.

Eoin Roche, Cathal Cormack, Seán Twomey and Shane Kingston are set to start in place of captain Seán Donoghue and Robbie O’Flynn who both missed the game through injury and Brian O’Sullivan and Luke Meade who are included on the bench.

Bride Rovers man Roche and Cormack of Blackrock are to make their league debuts as Conor Lehane leads the team in O’Donoghue’s absence.

Meanwhile, Limerick’s two-time hurler of the year Cian Lynch is in line to make his first start for the county since last April when he captains the side against Clare in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

Lynch, who made an appearance as a substitute in Cork last weekend, skippers the side in place of Declan Hannon, who is out for a number of weeks with a hand injury.

The Patrickswell man is one of six personnel changes to the team that began in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with Nickie Quaid, Kyle Hayes and Peter Casey among those making their first start of the season. Fergal O’Connor and Micheál Houlihan are also set to begin the game in Salthill.

Along with Hannon, David McCarthy, Aaron Costelloe, Barry Murphy, Adam English and Oisín O’Reilly make way. All but Hannon and Murphy are included in the reserves.

CORK (AHL v Galway): P. Collins (Ballinhassig); C. O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), E. Downey (Glen Rovers), E. Roche (Bride Rovers); C. Cormack (Blackrock), C. Joyce (Castlemartyr), D. Cahalane (St Finbarr’s); B. Roche (Bride Rovers), T. O’Connell (Midleton); D. Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s), C. Lehane (c, Midleton), S. Twomey (Courcey Rovers); C. Beausang (Midleton), P. Horgan (Glen Rovers), S. Kingston (Douglas). 

Subs: G. Collins (Ballinhassig), N. O’Leary (Castlelyons), S. O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), C. O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), B. O’Sullivan (Kanturk), S. Quirke (Midleton), C. Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), S. Barrett (Blarney), L. Meade (Newcestown), C. Walsh (Kanturk), B. Hayes (St Finbarr’s).

LIMERICK (AHL v Clare): N. Quaid (Effin), S. Finn (Bruff), R. English (Doon), F. O’Connor (Effin); C. Coughlan (Ballybrown), D. Morrissey (Ahane), K. Hayes (Kildimo-Passkenry); D. O’Donovan (Doon), D. Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca); G. Hegarty (St Patrick’s), C. Lynch (c, Patrickswell), M. Houlihan (Kilmallock); S. O’Brien (Kilmallock), S. Flanagan (Feoghanagh-Castlemahon), P. Casey (Na Piarsaigh). 

Subs: D. McCarthy (Glenroe), C. Barry (Ahane), R. Connolly (Adare), A. Costelloe (Kilmallock), A. English (Doon), T. Morrissey (Ahane), G. Mulcahy (Kilmallock), A. O’Connor (Ballybrown), D. Ó Dalaigh (Monaleen), O. O’Reilly (Kilmallock), J. Quilty (Blackrock).

