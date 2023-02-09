Fitzgibbon Cup: University of Galway rally to secure semi-final spot

University of Galway 0-20 SETU Carlow 2-11

How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. How did University of Galway recover after conceding two early goals in this Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final? The exact same way. Point by point, one ball after another until ultimately, they ran out three-point winners.

SETU Carlow had summoned two green flags in the opening three minutes, the first coming after a long ball to the edge of the square saw both full-back and full-forward tumble to the ground in their eagerness to gather it. Chris Nolan rose first to rifle into the top corner. Thomas Keyes then took off on a darting run and did similar moments later. With five minutes on the clock all three of the full-forward line were off the mark as Eoin Cody tapped over his first free.

Panic? Please. Eoin Lawless matched up with Cody for the remainder and bested that contest. Tiernan Killeen sat in the centre back spot and was awesome. Evan Niland did what Evan Niland does, nailing 10 placed balls and one from play. In total they had eight different scorers while Jack O’Meara had a huge impact off the bench, winning two frees and scoring a superb point from near the sideline.

"It’s Fitz. With Fitz the important thing is to respond,” said a delighted Jeff Lynskey post-match.

“Our reaction was really good. Look, our start wasn’t good enough. That is being brutally honest about it. We responded really well.

“You have leaders out there. Lads I have worked with for an awful long time and you are looking for them to show character. They have to sort things out on the pitch. We spoke about different scenarios with them on Tuesday night, things that could happen in the game. We got Tiernan (Killeen) to sit. He went deeper.”

And excelled.

“Ball in the hand, there is no better than Tiernan Killeen. He is going to be a brilliant player for Loughrea and a future senior hurler for Galway.”

Cian Kenny had Michael Dempsey’s outfit back in front after twenty minutes. Again, Galway stuck to the task at hand and struck the next three scores before half-time. A strike on the swivel by Lawless ensured he not only kept Cody scoreless from play but outscored him.

A thundering opening half hour was followed by a muted second-half with several stoppages and frees. In such conditions a placed ball specialist was always likely to prove vital. With the sides level, they exchanged wides before captain Darren O’Brien stood up with a leader’s score, bursting off Greg Thomas’ shoulder and pushing University of Galway ahead. Having kept their sights on a breakaway opponent and then matching them stride for stride, in the final quarter they pulled away and never looked back.

Seven different counties were represented by SETU and one other country, with Canada’s Nicolas Redmond coming on as a second-half substitution. In comparison, O’Brien was the only non-Galway hurler to play for his team.

“In terms of teamplay, it does help,” said Lynskey.

“Do they know each other? 100%. But it is up to us as a college to get lads from other counties in. Darren is captain. He is leading the line in fairness to him. What we need is other lads to step up like tonight.”

In the dying minutes Cody went for goal twice with 21-metre frees and was denied on both occasions. Another effort from range also drifted wide. In the end they peppered balls into the square which Castlegar’s Liam Reilly comfortably mopped up. In 2022 much of this Galway group were beaten in a Fitzgibbon Cup final. They played with a determination and composure that suggests returning to that stage is a singular goal.

University of Galway didn’t score in the final ten minutes plus extra time and it scarcely mattered. Step by step, they march on.

Scorers for UG: Evan Niland 0-11 (10 frees), Darren O’Brien 0-2, Alex Connaire 0-2, Eoin Lawless 0-1, Brian Concannon 0-1, Greg Thomas 0-1, Oisin Flannery 0-1, Jack O’Meara 0-1.

Scorers for SETUC: Eoin Cody 0-5 (5 frees), Chris Nolan 1-1, Thomas Keyes 1-1, Ciaran Burke 0-2, Kenny Ryan 0-1, Cian Kenny 0-1.

University of Galway (Galway unless stated): L Reilly (Castlegar); T Hynes (Craughwell), O Salmon (Clarinbridge), M Hardiman (Athenry); E Lawless (Athenry),T Killeen (Loughrea), C Cunningham (Moycullen); A Connaire (Sarsfields), I McGlynn (Kilconieron); B Concannon (Killmordaly), E Niland (Clarinbridge), D O’Brien (Eire Og Ennis, Clare); O Flannery (St. Thomas), G Thomas (Castlegar), N Collins (Cappataggle).

Subs: J O’Meara (Killimor) for Collins (38), R Davitt (Oranmore Maree) for Flannery (53).

SETU Carlow: J Lawlor (Ferns, Wexford); P Casey (Oylegate Flenbriend, Wexford), P Delaney (The Harps, Laois), A Daly (Middleton, Cork); C Burke (Ballinamere, Offaly), D Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny), G Lynch (Ballinakill, Laois); J O’Connell (St Brigids, Dublin), C Kenny (James Stephens, Kilkenny); K Ryan (Toomevara, Tipperary), E Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny), M Troy (Durrow, Offaly); T Keyes (Camross, Laois), C Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow) J Morrissey (Patrick’s Ballyragget, Kilkenny).

Subs: T Doyle (Rower Instioge, Kilkenny) for Ryan (25), N Redmond (Ottawa, Canada) for Doyle (h-t), R Foley (Graignamanagh, Kilkenny) for O’Connell (37), Doyle for Morrissey (47).

Referee: N Malone (Clare).