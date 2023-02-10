Rochestown emphasising the collective ahead of Corn Uí Mhuirí final

The same as he did after their semi-final win, St Francis College joint-manager Eamonn Hennessy is stressing the collective ahead of Saturday’s Corn Uí Mhuirí decider.

Given how much of the talk surrounding Roco in recent weeks has focused on who is not available to the Cork city school, rather than who is, one can understand Hennessy’s desire to keep attention on the panel of players who scored them comprehensive six-point quarter and semi-final victories.

Before we deal with those knockout wins and Saturday's decider, let’s first go back to the group phase. It was a group phase that Rochestown finished unbeaten. It was a group phase where they were arguably the form team.

Okay, so final opponents St Brendan’s Killarney did bang in three more goals than Rochestown, 11 to eight, but the latter didn’t concede a single goal during three hours of action, compared to the three green flags leaked by the Sem. Roco’s winning average of 12 points per game was also four more than Brendan's.

Of the 8-41 Rochestown kicked across their three group wins, the forward trio of Brian Hayes, Harry Quilligan, and Michael O’Mahony were responsible for 3-29. Hayes led the way with 1-19, Quilligan supplied 0-8 and O’Mahony contributed 2-2.

Injury subsequently sidelined the trio, meaning Rochestown entered the knockout phase with essentially one hand tied behind their back. And even though the school did remarkably well to overcome both St Flannan’s and Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh to earn a final spot, the feeling remains that Rochestown, whose only final win to date arrived back in 1950, head into this weekend’s final slightly constrained in light of absent bodies.

“Our boys from day one this year have played very well. We have had good results. Confidence comes from that. There has been a huge collective effort from the panel,” said Hennessy at the Corn Uí Mhuirí final media morning last week.

“When we have had fellas out with injuries and other things, fellas have come in and it has almost been seamless. A lot of confidence comes from that.”

When asked further on in the conversation about injuries, Hennessy again swung to the group.

“The boys that are there have been absolutely fantastic. We have really pulled together big time. The collective, we feel, is very strong. We performed well in the quarter-final and semi-final and we are pretty sure the boys are going to give us everything they have got on Saturday.”

A Cork school taking on a Kerry school in Munster's premier school’s football final shouldn’t in any way be a novel pairing, and yet such has been the strength of Kerry schools in recent times, Saturday’s decider bridges a gap of eight years to the last occasion a Cork nursery was involved on the concluding day of action.

As it was back in 2015, it is once again St Francis College who are charged with ending the stranglehold of Kerry schools on the silverware.

“Brendan's are raging hot favourites going into it as the holders from last year. They have a great record in the competition. But it is all on the day, really.

“Our boys are looking forward to it. They are training well. They have done everything we have asked of them. We are confident that we can give a good performance and play to the best of our ability, and hopefully that will be enough.

“Our team is an experienced enough school team. We have fellas there who have won Munster medals, All-Ireland hurling medals last year with the school, and represented their club winning counties, as well. They are experienced enough for a school team, they can settle into matches, work hard in games, and know what it takes to get over the line.”