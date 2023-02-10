CCCC intervention brought All-Ireland club final saga to a close

An intervention from the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) on Thursday brought an end to the All-Ireland senior club football final saga.

The association’s national fixtures body were able to convince Kilmacud Crokes to withdraw their appeal against the committee’s decision to order a replay. As a result, they were then able to formally award the Stillorgan club the Andy Merrigan Cup they had lifted last month before the outcome was contested.

While Glen had removed themselves from the disciplinary process last Friday, they did not withdraw their initial objection against the result, and Crokes had been intent on countering it in front of the Central Appeals Committee.

However, in stressing they had done nothing wrong in playing part of second-half stoppage time with 16 active players, the CCCC persuaded Crokes to themselves withdraw from the process to avoid further boardroom arguments and thus be crowned the 2022-23 All-Ireland senior club champions.

A statement from the GAA on Thursday lunchtime read: “Representatives of Kilmacud Crokes and the C.C.C.C met today to consider the implications of the decision on Friday of Watty Graham’s Glen to withdraw from the process initiated around the 2023 AIB All-Ireland Club Football Final.

"The C.C.C.C, arising from an objection on behalf of Watty Graham’s Glen, had ordered a replay of the game on the basis that in excess of the number of players permitted were on the field for the last play of the game.

"The C.C.C.C Decision – communicated to the two Clubs on Tuesday of last week - had made it clear that this was not a deliberate action and that no fault was attributed to Kilmacud Crokes for the situation they found themselves in.

"Upon a request from the C.C.C.C., Kilmacud Crokes, in the interests of fully resolving the matter, today agreed to withdraw their Appeal to the Central Appeals Committee. A subsequent meeting of the C.C.C.C has formally awarded the 2023 All Ireland Club Championship to Kilmacud Crokes.”

Crokes reacted positively to the GAA’s statement in their own press release.

“We welcome today’s statement by the GAA which brings to an end what has been a very difficult two weeks for both Watty Graham’s GAC, Glen and our own Kilmacud Crokes.

“The teams, management and the family and friends of all GAA clubs know the sacrifice, physical endurance and mental strength that is required to reach an All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final and we congratulate both clubs on their achievement.

“We would like to thank our players, the management team, volunteers and our wider membership community for their ongoing support and commitment.

“Our Club will continue to move forward focused on our passion to promote the enjoyment of Gaelic games within our community in an inclusive, diverse and welcoming environment for all ages and all levels.”