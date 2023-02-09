Donegal GAA academy coaching staff quit after Karl Lacey resignation

The Donegal County Board will meet to try and rectify a mass walk-out from its Academy coaches who say they “have lost confidence in the governance of Donegal GAA.” The Donegal GAA Academy had been running for two years under Head of Academy Development Karl Lacey, who resigned from the position on Friday last citing “a lack of support.”

In a show of solidarity for Lacey, his departure was followed by a mass resignation from all coaches in the county - believed to be numbered at approximately 40 - with only Leo McLoone’s management team with the U-20s and the U-17 panel, who are managed by Luke Barrett, remaining in place for now.

Donegal U-20s open their defence of their Leo Murphy Cup - a pre-championship development league - away to Derry in Owenbeg on Saturday.

"We regret to inform you that the coaches, performance support and logistics involved in the Donegal Academy have stepped down from their duties with immediate effect,” read the coaches’ statement to the county board.

"Our U17 and U20 coaches and management teams will remain in place as they are in season and the integrity of our competitions must be preserved. We would like to express our full support for our Academy Head and are extremely disappointed in how he was treated in his role.

"However, our deepest regret lies with the 350 young Donegal players which are currently at standstill, who we have coached and bonded with over the past 18 months, and indeed their parents/guardians who were equally as committed.

"But we feel that the development, vision and pathway for Donegal is not aligned with or supported by leadership within the county. As a group, we have lost confidence in the governance of Donegal GAA".

On Friday, four-time All-Star and 2012 Footballer of the Year Lacey told his coaching team of the decision, thanking them for their work, having first been appointed to the position in January of 2021.

Lacey, who has an MSc in Sports Performance from University of Limerick and is a lecturer in Sport Coaching and Performance at ATU Donegal in Letterkenny, was over the coaching of players from U-14 level up to U-20.

“It is with a heavy heart and deepest regret that I have to announce I am stepping away from Donegal GAA academy effective immediately," Lacey told his coaching staff last week. "I wish to thank all of you for your part in the exceptional progress we have made together in the last two years.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved and feel sad that we have not been supported in continuing to impact our young players by giving them the opportunity to grow and develop through the positive learning environments you all created every single day.

“I do hope for the sake of the wonderful young people we worked with that our brilliant progress will not be in vain and they will get the support it deserves.

“A huge thanks for all your ongoing commitment, massive energy and hunger, sharing of knowledge and exceptional support towards the academy. I look forward to working with you in the future for the good of Donegal GAA and its best interests always.”

When contacted on Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Donegal County Board said they were not yet in a position to respond to the statement from the coaches. It is understood the board will be meeting as soon as possible to discuss the matter.