Sigerson Cup: Downes to the fore as UL qualify for successive deciders

University of Limerick 3-12 DCU Dóchas Éireann 0-12

Twelve months on, we had the same two teams, same venue, same stage of the competition, and, most important of all to note, the very same outcome.

Almost to the day this week last year, David Clifford led the way as UL edged DCU to secure a first Sigerson Cup final appearance in 25 years. It was a final appearance that ended without a historic first Sigerson crown for the Limerick college.

It’s a final defeat the class of 2023 now have the chance to right the wrongs of on Wednesday of next week.

The crowd for this latest UL-DCU semi-final in Carlow was significantly smaller than the 2022 edition. That, of course, was because there was no David Clifford doing David Clifford things.

That is not to say, however, that we weren’t treated to passages of superb forward play, all of it produced by Limerick.

Where DCU found the opposition defence compact and suffocating, UL’s attack had no problem locating space. And their middle third players were only too willing and accurate to put the ball into that space.

Ciaran Downes and Aaron Griffin represented the tip of the UL spear. Paddy Christie’s poorly organised DCU defence had no answer for their sharpness.

It was Griffin’s speed that drew a foul from Tomas Crean for a converted Paul Keaney free that was so crucial to UL steadying the ship on 41 minutes.

Trailing by 1-7 to 0-4 at the break, DCU subs Oisin Gallen and Johnny McGroddy kicked four-in-a-row to narrow the deficit to two. Keaney’s free slowed the DCU momentum and then arrived a Griffin goal on 43 minutes to restore the natural order of the game.

DCU's response was three unanswered points to cut the margin to 2-8 to 0-11 on 47 minutes.

They’d not score again, though.

Indeed, outside of the opening nine minutes of the first half and six minutes of the second, DCU managed just four white flags across the remainder of the game. That was never going to be good enough. They suffered for the absence of injured Meath pair Matthew Costello and Shane Walsh.

Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin was provider turned finisher for UL’s third goal late on, with sub Paul Walsh chipping in with three points.

The same as their finish, there was so much to like about UL’s first-half performance. It was a first half that finished with them holding a commanding 1-7 to 0-4 lead. It was a first half where they held their opponents scoreless from the ninth minute onward.

There was Ciaran Downes’ composure to find the net from distance after a misplaced Alex Beirne sideline kick came gift-wrapped to the Clare forward and left its intended receiver, DCU ‘keeper David O'Hanlon, stranded. There was Downes’ absolutely sumptuous point five minutes later to bring his first-half tally to 1-2.

And yet, there must have been a gnawing feeling in the UL dressing room at half-time that they hadn’t made full use of their dominance.

The aforementioned Downes could have had a second goal in first-half stoppages when Griffin floated an inviting pass across the square.

As for the latter Griffin, it was a wonder how he didn’t finish the half with at least one goal to his name. His searing pace was evident from the off, particularly to the three different DCU defenders who stood beside him at different stages during the opening half hour.

The Lissycasey clubman twice cut in from the corner to create two goal opportunities in the first eight minutes. Both ended with white rather than green flags.

These missed opportunities did not come back to bite UL. They once again stand one hour from a maiden Sigerson title. Can they complete the job on this occasion?

Scorers for University of Limerick: C Downes (1-3); A Griffin (1-1); E McLaughlin (1-0); P Walsh (0-3, 0-1 free); P Keaney (0-2, 0-2 frees); D Walsh, M Lenahan (0-1 mark), J Hayes (0-1 each).

Scorers for DCU Dóchas Éireann: O Gallen (0-5, 0-1 free); K McGann (0-3); L O’Dell (0-2); P Hughes, J McGroddy (0-1 each).

University of Limerick: C Flaherty (Claregalway, Galway); C Moriarty (Annascaul, Kerry), J Glynn (Claregalway, Galway), J Coyne (Ballyhaunis, Mayo); D Cashman (Millstreet, Cork), J O’Brien (Durrow, Offaly), D Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Clare); E McLaughlin (Westport, Mayo), P Keaney (St Mary’s, Leitrim); C Downes (Kilmihil, Clare), I Ugweuru (Éire Óg Ennis, Clare), M Lenahan (Buttevant, Cork); J Hayes (St Kieran’s, Limerick), E McMahon (Kildysart, Clare), A Griffin (Lissycasey).

Subs: S McDonnell (Mallow, Cork) for Hayes (38); B McNamara (Cooraclare, Clare) for Ugweuru (42); F Irwin (Ballina, Mayo) for Keaney (48); P Walsh (Brosna, Kerry) for McMahon (52); C Glennon (St Faithleachs, Roscommon) for Lenahan (56).

DCU Dóchas Éireann: D O’Hanlon (Na Fianna, Dublin); T Crean (Creggs, Roscommon), P Hughes (Kilanerin, Wexford), J Grant (Termon, Donegal); A Beirne (Naas, Kildare), S Fitzgerald (Bearna, Galway), PJ Masterson (Abbeylara, Longford); B Carroll (Cappincur, Offaly), K Quinn (Baltinglass, Wicklow); S O’Donnell (St Eunan’s, Donegal), L O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street, Dublin), K McGann (Kenagh, Longford); J Bryant (Shamrocks, Offaly), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers, Cork), S Jones (Inniskeen Grattans, Monaghan).

Subs: O Gallen (Sean MacCumhaills, Donegal) for Bryant, J McGroddy (Downings, Donegal) for Jones (both 28 mins); M Cully (Carbury, Kildare) for Masterson (HT); D Lacey (Na Fianna, Dublin) for McGann (59); R Ó Mearlaigh (Ghleann Fhinne) for Grant (62).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).