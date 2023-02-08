Sigerson Cup preview: Cathail O'Mahony is UCC's go-to man

Cathail O’Mahony has been in really excellent form and is very much UCC's go-to man. Billy Morgan’s students are looking to return UCC to a first final since 2019
KEY MAN: UCCs Cathail O'Mahony gets the kick away despite the attentions of Queens' Brian Conway during the side's Sigerson Cup tie in Abbotstown. Pic: Moya Nolan

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 07:05
Eoghan Cormican

Sigerson Cup semi-finals

University of Limerick v DCU Dóchas Éireann, Netwatch Cullen Park (B Cawley, Kildare), 6.15pm 

A repeat of last year’s semi-final, which the David Clifford-inspired UL won by three. Clifford is not around to drive the Limerick bus this season, that wheel taken over by fellow Kerryman Paul Walsh and Leitrim’s Paul Keaney. They’ll enter this latest semi-final in fairly buoyant form after dethroning champions Galway in the latter’s backyard last time out.

DCU have hamstring injuries to Meath pair Shane Walsh and Matthew Costello to contend with. They are already without Rob Finnerty following his ankle injury during Galway’s league opener. They can, however, still call on Offaly’s Jack Byrant, Dublin's Lorcan O’Dell, and Cork’s Conor Corbett. DCU's average winning margin of 12 points per game says they have not yet been tested this campaign.

Verdict: DCU Dóchas Éireann. 

TU Dublin v University College Cork, Netwatch Cullen Park (D Gough, Meath), 8pm 

TU Dublin, formerly known as Dublin Institute of Technology, are chasing the college’s third ever Sigerson Cup final appearance and first in 10 years. Their credentials are contained in the two statement victories over UCD, in the quarter-finals, and University of Limerick, in Round 2.

Meath’s Darragh Campion, Killian McGinnis of Dublin, and Monaghan’s Robbie McAllister will keep busy a UCC defence led by Cork senior pair Maurice Shanley and Daniel O’Mahony. In the UCC attack, Cathail O’Mahony has been in really excellent form and is very much their go-to man. Billy Morgan’s students are looking to return UCC to a first final since 2019.

Verdict: UCC.

<p>LEARNING THE TRADE: UCC’s Dylan Foley reacts to a semi-final penalty save. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy</p>

