Ronan McCarthy served out 12-week ban despite 'denial of fair procedure'

Despite it being accepted he was denied fair procedure and offered a reprocessing of his case, former Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy chose to serve out his 12-week suspension in 2021.

A misconduct charge which was considered to have discredited the association was made against McCarthy after Cork held a training session on Youghal beach on January 2 of that year during a collective training ban and Covid lockdown restrictions. The GAA’s management committee proposed a 12-week ban.

The full Disputes Resolution Authority decision, now released on its website, reveals the DRA panel of Rory Mulcahy, Niall Cunningham and Orlaith Mannion accepted McCarthy’s claim that he had not been given a due explanation for the additional four-week penalty on top of the minimum eight-week ban.

In his argument, McCarthy contrasted this lack of reasons to another individual who had been sanctioned under the same provision and given a minimum suspension of eight weeks “where detailed reasons were given as to what mitigating factors were taken into account.”

After a similar breach later in January, the then-Down manager and current Kerry coach Paddy Tally had his penalty reduced by the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) from 12 to eight weeks.

Because of the changeover in committees between John Horan and Larry McCarthy’s GAA presidencies, the DRA were reluctant to remit McCarthy’s case to the CHC because “it might have been a result which was adverse to the interests of the Claimant”.

Consequently, they gave McCarthy the option of doing so or seeing out the rest of the suspension, which at that stage was less than five weeks. The Douglas man chose to serve the remainder.

Initially, McCarthy’s punishment was supposed to start from the time collective inter-county training resumed, which was April 19. However, he successfully argued that such a 'delayed' sanction was not within the GAA's powers and it commenced on February 18, the date of the CHC meeting.

He raised concern at the fact their proposed management committee sanction was “leaked', and the CHC were aware of it prior to making their decision. He maintained he did not intend to discredit the association as per the charge made against him. He also highlighted that a GAA email on January 5, three days after the training session in Youghal, pointing out discredit sanctions may be imposed for a breach of the collective training ban re-enforced by Covid restrictions was not widely circulated and he had not been made aware of it.

McCarthy added that there was no scope under the rule to punish the manager as well as the team – Cork accepted the loss of home advantage for one league game. He outlined that there was uncertainty surrounding inter-county players being elite athletes and therefore exempted from restrictions at the time.

While some of those contentions were dismissed by the DRA panel, they accepted McCarthy’s assertion that he had been denied a fair hearing by the CHC. “Its decision contains no reasons at all for having imposed anything other than the minimum sanction,” they write. “The minutes of its meeting state that ‘following lengthy consideration of both aggravating factors in the case and all of the mitigating factors put forward on behalf of’ the Claimant, a 12 week suspension was imposed.

“It was impossible, in our view, for the Claimant to know whether the CHC had properly considered the question of sanction in the absence of any identification of the reasons for the sanction imposed.” The DRA panel added: “The Claimant had a right to appeal the CHC decision, a right which he exercised. He was compromised in his ability to bring that appeal by the absence of reasons for the choice of sanction.” Speaking publicly after his ban finished in May 2021, McCarthy hinted at his frustration with the case: "Maybe at a later stage when we have some time on our hands we can have a more in-depth discussion on the mechanisms of the GAA disciplinary system."

At Congress 12 months ago, the GAA voted in a motion whereby in the event any penalty in excess of the minimum is imposed during a disciplinary process, a reason must be provided.

McCarthy stepped down in September 2021 after the Cork executive opted not to back him for the final year of a two-year term.