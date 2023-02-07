Patrick Kelly: Cork are a level above Tailteann Cup teams

After a disappointing opening day loss against Meath, Cork bounced back to a comprehensive 13-point victory over Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday.

Sean Powter and Cathail O’Mahony both scored goals while at the other end they kept Glenn Ryan’s outfit scoreless until the 28th minute. For 2010 All-Ireland winner Patrick Kelly it was a good day out, all told.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football show in partnership with Allianz, Kelly said the result puts Cork back on track.

“Some win. Some scoring, 2-14 and to keep Kildare to seven points. I was there last week against Meath and after 50 minutes, I would say Cork were slightly the better team. Two very even teams. Looking at Division 2 beforehand, I would have said Dublin, Derry and Kildare were three battling out for two. Cork, Meath and Clare were in the middle. Limerick and Louth would struggle.”

Work done, more to do. Former Galway and Sligo manager Kevin Walsh is in as a coach and a priority must be developing their gameplan so they can kick on.

“Cork’s style is the one thing I’d be a bit critical of last week. I thought it was one dimensional. It is very much a running game. Very little looking up to kick and to move the ball through the lines quickly. Kerry’s goals yesterday, it was obviously looking for the counter-attack kick to beat the retreating defence,” Kelly explained.

“I’d be happy we have the forward line I just think our style is too one-dimensional. All running.

“I was at a lot of Cork vs Kerry minor and U20 games the last five or six years with TG4. It is an obvious thing in Cork football. We’ve beaten Kerry and often been the better team, but it is a running style. Whereas you see Kerry even losing minor and U20s, it is always kicking out from defence. Down the channels, 20 or 30-yard pass.

“It was very apparent against Monaghan. Kerry’s style. I think only one from midfield up started the All-Ireland final but they still have the exact same style. For Cork it is fine when your running game works. They apparently were very defensive and sat back, Kildare pushed up and Cork hit them on the break but I think you need more to your game than that. It will come hopefully.”

A victory that gets their 2023 campaign up and running. To where, exactly? Last year’s season finished with an All-Ireland quarter-final.

“The Tailteann Cup is looming large if you are in relegation trouble. We really need to be pushing for the top half. I think Cork are good enough to be just behind the Dubs, Derry.”

Are Cork not a Tailteann Cup team, at the same level as a Westmeath or Cavan?

“Maybe it is Cork arrogance, no. I think we are a bit ahead of those teams. Last year we lost to Dublin in a fairly okay performance. First half decent, blitzed in the second half. Kerry was similar. Stayed with them for 55 minutes in championship but we played very defensively against both teams. The only other games in championship were Louth and Limerick at home. I felt we were just a level above them.

“It wasn’t easy, but we didn’t get a look at Cork against a team at their level or slightly above their level. A Meath, Roscommon, Monaghan.

“I’d be interested to see where Cork can go if we maintain Division 2 status and get into Sam Maguire and then you are looking at a provincial winner like Dublin, a runner-up like Mayo or Roscommon and another lower Division 1 or 2 team. It would be interesting to see how Cork would cope.”