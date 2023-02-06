Meath GAA apologise to Down for offensive tweet describing their facilities as "a kip"

Meath GAA have officially apologised to the Down county board after an offensive tweet from their official account described McKenna Park in Ballycran as "a kip."

The tweet - which has since been deleted - was posted in response to a match result that didn’t even involve the Meath hurlers. Instead it involved Offaly, who defeated Down by 0-21 to 0-18 in Division 2A of the Allianz League.

Down manager Ronan Sheehan issued his own response to the tweet which also mentioned that " no inter-county games should be played there" and queried "how many sliotars had been lost."

Hard to believe @MeathGAA would make a comment like that about fellow Gaels...maybe if they knew some of their history about the clubhouse in Ballycran it would suit them better....we had to play Meath last year in Trim on a heavy pitch AFTER a club football game..kettle and pot! pic.twitter.com/R2jjZ2j2qw — Ronan Sheehan (@newryhurler1) February 5, 2023

Sheehan said; "Hard to believe @MeathGAA would make a comment like that about fellow Gaels … maybe if they knew some of their history about the clubhouse in Ballycran it would suit them better … we had to play Meath last year in Trim on a heavy pitch AFTER a club football game … kettle and pot!”

The Down boss would later praise the Royal County for quickly addressing the issue by releasing the following statement to apologise.

"Coiste na Mí C.L.G. are aware of an offensive tweet coming from our Twitter account this afternoon. This tweet in no way reflects the views of Coiste na Mí C.L.G.

"A full investigation of how the tweet was posted commenced in the aftermath of the tweet and is currently underway.

"We have been in contact with the Down County Board apologising for the tweet which was deleted as soon as we became aware of it."