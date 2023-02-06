GAA talking points: Lethal Kerry, short kickouts and the hurling buzz is back

Kerry’s ruthless power play with new weapons

Twenty-eight minutes into Sunday's Kerry-Monaghan game in Killarney, Kerry led by just one point but there was still plenty for Jack O’Connor to be happy about. Kerry were dominating the possession stakes. They had won all of their own kick outs. Their conversion rate was 70%. And Kerry were already beginning to turn the screw.

They had stretched their lead to five points two minutes into the second half, which could have been seven if Donal O’Sullivan had got more purchase on his goal shot - or even offloaded to the onrushing Micheál Burns – which Rory Beggan tipped over the bar. Yet Kerry had the ball in the net within a minute.

Monaghan won the kickout but Jason Foley forced the turnover and Tom O’Sullivan initiated the counter-attack, which went through the hands of Burns and Donal O’Sullivan before Darragh Roche went past Beggan and slotted the ball to the net.

Kerry continued to pile on the pain. Monaghan won the subsequent kickout but Kerry forced the turnover and Donal O’Sullivan shoved the margin out to nine. In a seven-minute period either side of half-time, Kerry had ruthlessly ended the game as a contest with an unanswered 1-4 from five shots.

Monaghan got a firm grip on possession midway through that third quarter, but Kerry just soaked it up before unleashing another devastating barrage of counter-punches. After going nearly ten minutes without a shot, Kerry landed 1-1 in 90 seconds, with the goal an outstanding solo effort from Paudie Clifford.

Shortly afterwards, Tom O’Sullivan also adorned the match with an exquisite point from the outside of his left boot from an acute angle. When Clifford put Kerry 11 ahead in the 61st minute, it was Kerry’s tenth score from their previous 12 shots. Lethal. It would have been 11 from 12 if a Killian Spillane effort hadn’t just dropped short of the crossbar.

Kerry couldn’t maintain that accuracy and efficiency levels but they still ended the match with a highly creditable conversion rate of 68%. More impressively, Donal O’Sullivan and Dara Roche bagged 2-5 from play between them, while seven players who didn’t start last year’s All-Ireland final accumulated 2-13 out of 3-16.

With David Clifford and a host more regulars watching on from the stand, Jack O’Connor was a lot happier than he was leaving Donegal last weekend when – albeit in horrendous conditions – Kerry’s conversion rate was just 43%.

The hurling league’s great anomaly

The great anomaly with the Allianz Hurling League is that the most enticing and eagerly anticipated clashes take place more at the outset than at the end of the competition, which is mostly rooted in intrigue and the supporters’ voracious appetite for big games before the fizz gradually dissipates once everyone begins to fix their eyes on the championship.

In the first week in February, there was a championship feel to the mood and atmosphere around Wexford and Cork on Saturday evening for the two biggest games of the weekend. The addition of floodlights to Wexford Park has really excited the locals, which was evident in mid-January for the Walsh Cup game against Kilkenny, but there was such a huge throng of people in town again on Saturday that the throw-in time had to be pushed back by 15 minutes.

An hour later down in Cork, Páirc Ui Chaoimh was already hopping. Across the two venues, close to 30,000 supporters turned up. It was no surprise. Both of the home teams – Cork and Wexford - hadn’t played a league or championship match in seven and a half months.

There was only 2,000 less supporters in Wexford on Saturday than there had been for the championship clash between the two counties at the same venue last April. However, any championship-type vibes soon faded as quickly as the darkness enveloping the creeping evening daylight. Wexford had 12 more shots than Galway in the first quarter alone but their mass profligacy, with an overall conversion rate of just 39%, defined a poor performance.

Similar to Wexford, Cork also got off 38 shots. Their conversion rate was only 50% but their two goals were decisive, while Cork came up with big plays late on. There were stages down that home straight when the mood and tone felt like a championship match.

This Saturday, the Gaelic Grounds will be fired up again, buzzing with electricity as Limerick and Clare go head to head. Close to 20,000 could turn up, but there are clear trends from the opening two rounds of the league compared to the last three rounds.

Attendances radically drop. And so does the excitement. Now is the time for supporters to get excited about the league. Because in four weeks-time, everyone – including supporters - will already be switching their focus to the championship.

Short kickouts carrying a health warning

Two years after Kerry won the 2014 All-Ireland, manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice gave a revealing insight into the key score in that final against Donegal. Speaking at a Club Limerick business breakfast, Fitzmaurice outlined how Kieran Donaghy’s second half goal, when he pounced on a Paul Durcan restart, was a result of forensic analysis coupled with Donaghy’s perseverance.

Kerry knew that Donegal liked to go short, especially in how they sought to create a 4v3 in their full-back line. Leo McLoone would come in just behind Donaghy’s shoulder and Durcan would chip the restart left or right every time.

From the very first kick-out, Donaghy was guessing left and right, trying to get in Durcan’s eye and to put him off. Early in the game, Durcan went to the umpires to complain that Donaghy was too close.

He had got into the goalkeeper’s head but management had told the full-forward that he needed to get lucky just once. In the 52nd minute, Donaghy eventually did. “In fairness, he kept at it and eventually guessed correct,” said Fitzmaurice. “He went left as Paul Durcan was kicking it. He got it, kept his composure and stuck it. That was an example of where the detail had been looked after beforehand.”

Teams have been forensically studying the opposition for years, especially on short kickouts, but the opening two rounds of the league have underlined how profitable that tactic can be, especially in tight matches.

The key score in Armagh’s two-point win against Monaghan last weekend came when Tiernan Kelly intercepted a short kick-out from Rory Beggan. The Monaghan keeper made a despairing dash back to his line and had a chance to stop the shot but it just squeezed past him.

In Sunday's thrilling Armagh-Mayo draw in the Atheltic Grounds, the result could have been different if Cillian O’Connor’s effort into an empty goal hadn’t just cleared the crossbar when the Mayo forward pounced on an Ethan Rafferty short kickout just before half-time.

It could be argued that Beggan and Rafferty’s decision-making and execution levels were off in both games. Rory Grugan could also have done better yesterday as Rafferty’s receiver. But it’s also clear that every team now is studying every aspect of the opposition goalkeeper’s habits, trends, tendencies, and especially their team’s tactical set-up on all kickouts.