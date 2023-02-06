Ireland's three steps to victory over Wales

The opening blitz

Ireland were at their devastating, ruthless best in Cardiff over the opening 25 minutes, just as they had been in all three summer Tests against the All Blacks. They proved an irresistible force once again, making light of the late withdrawal of tempo-setting scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park but supplying the fast start with Conor Murray at the controls, the forwards in powerhouse mode to deliver lightening fast ruck ball and carving open Wales’s defences for Caelan Doris to score the opening try after just two minutes.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. In association with

James Ryan supplied the second six minutes later as Welsh discipline deserted them, the Ireland lock finishing another well-crafted tap penalty move before James Lowe’s intercept try from almost 80 metres out knocked the stuffing out of the home crowd. Ireland were 24-3 up after a blistering opening 20 minutes and there was no looking back.

The defensive rearguard

Ireland lost their way after half-time as they emerged back onto the Principality Stadium pitch with strict instructions not to concede silly penalties in their bid to hold onto a 27-3 interval lead.

Liam Williams’ try on 45 minutes came after the visitors had handed their rivals four penalties in the previous four minutes – "Good coaching, they all listened very well," Andy Farrell quipped with a roll of the eyes – and Ireland remained under the pump for the rest of the third quarter, allowing the home crowd to find the voices they had lost in that opening half and heaping all the extra pressure that entails on themselves in the process.

Yet the Irish tryline would not be breached again. Andrew Porter and Garry Ringrose had saved the day with crucial defensive interventions late in the opening half and there were similar key involvements through that 25-minute wobble, both in contact and at the set-piece.

Wales will be disappointed with some poor execution having gained the territory they were seeking but credit where it is due, Ireland maintained just enough composure to hold firm and stay on task, the pressure relieved when try-scorer Williams was sin-binned for a high tackle on Johnny Sexton.

The measured end game

The Welsh yellow card undoubtedly contributed to easing the pressure on Ireland as the clock ticked past 70 minutes but head coach Farrell should also be satisfied with the impact made by the Irish replacements with Murray and Sexton withdrawn and the management of the closing phase of the game handed to Craig Casey and Ross Byrne.

Casey had a shaky start, getting scragged behind a scrum, but he maintained a fast tempo while Byrne looked assured and at ease as he steered his side home.

Bundee Aki, on for Stuart McCloskey at inside centre, was also key as Ireland regained control and the forwards all showed up, though Iain Henderson conceded a penalty within seconds of his introduction.

That Ireland not only saw off Wales but finished the game on top will be pleasing, not least in the manufacture of Josh van der Flier’s 71st-minute try that secured the bonus point. Right wing Mack Hansen and starting hooker Dan Sheehan dovetailed perfectly down the right flank before the ball moved inside for the World Rugby men’s player of the year to score under the posts with Byrne’s simple conversion snuffing out the last vestiges of Welsh resistance.