Opportunity knocks for Galway reserves

CHANCE TO SHINE: Galway manager Padraic Joyce. Pic: Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 06:05
Maurice Brosnan

Galway left Croke Park last August with one clear goal in mind; develop deeper reserves. They were level before Kerry pulled clear with the final four scores. Pádraic Joyce evidently heard the analysis of where they went wrong.

“We were accused last year of having no depth in the squad so this gives us a chance to develop some lads,” he said after watching Roscommon rattle off five points in a row to win in Salthill on Sunday. 

Damien Comer, Kieran Molloy, Robert Finnerty, Patrick Kelly are all injured. Shane Walsh is away. Liam Silke unavailable for the year. A headache or an opportunity?

<p>SPELL ON THE SIDELINES: Cork’s Robbie O'Flynn goes off injured.  ©INPHO/Evan Treacy</p>

