Opportunity knocks for Galway reserves

Galway left Croke Park last August with one clear goal in mind; develop deeper reserves. They were level before Kerry pulled clear with the final four scores. Pádraic Joyce evidently heard the analysis of where they went wrong.

“We were accused last year of having no depth in the squad so this gives us a chance to develop some lads,” he said after watching Roscommon rattle off five points in a row to win in Salthill on Sunday.